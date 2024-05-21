Here's Why 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hanna Godwin Got Her Lip Filler Dissolved, Netizens Surprised

Hannah Godwin of Bachelor in Paradise announced on her social media handle on Monday, May 13, that she had the last of her lip filler dissolved, embracing her natural look. "Got my lip filler dissolved (all that was left from years ago lol) a couple of weeks ago because some had migrated above my lip (very normal), which doesn’t look super natural," Godwin captioned the post.

Praising her physician who helped her dissolve the fillers, she added, "Stopped by the ONLY place I trust in San Diego — @prevaaesthetics...she does the most natural/stunning work!! Plus, she has fun music playing which distracts me from thinking about any needed pokes. Haha." After the procedure, Godwin shared that she “left with pretty lips.”

In 2020, Godwin first shared that she had gotten the cosmetic surgery done. On her YouTube channel, the celebrity disclosed, "I mean yeah, I’ve had my lips done before. It’s not a giant huge secret. So yes, I’ve had my lips done a few times. Literally the smallest amount ever." While she assured her fans that she did not have any other 'work' done, she also emphasized her support for individuals who have chosen to undergo serious cosmetic surgeries. Netizens however believed that there was more to the story and trolled Godwin over her decision. "She probably got them dissolved because they look really stupid! On anyone!!" wrote user @aliceleone13 on Instagram. Sharing similar beliefs, another user @kathykat1212 echoed, "Everyone should dissolve their lip fillers because they look ridiculous."

“It’s not a giant, huge secret." We can always count on #BIP star Hannah Godwin to keep it 💯 with fans!https://t.co/fCneEvtQhX — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) July 24, 2020

Before her appearance on the Colton Underwood season, Godwin had already made a name for herself as an influencer and content creator. Choosing to often keep her fans updated about her life, she addressed plastic surgery rumors once more. Despite previously stating she hadn't undergone any procedures, fans speculated a possible nose job, which she vehemently denied. Frustrated, Godwin captioned a picture on Instagram, “No for the last time I haven’t had a nose job.” This prompted a fan to cheer, "You just got a perfect nose. Some of us are just blessed. 🤷🏼‍♀️😘" Another retorted, "Who cares if you did, you look amazing," as reported by US Weekly magazine. Chiming in, a fan added, “Why do people even think that?? 🤯”

Additionally, the Bachelors in Paradise star, also openly shares her blossoming relationship with her husband, Dylan Barbour. Since meeting on the beach in Mexico in 2019, the duo grew close, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to People magazine, Barbour and Godwin tied the knot in 2023, with fans going gaga over the fact that their onscreen romance turned into a reality. Thereafter, the couple traveled to Mykonos to celebrate their marriage with their childhood friends.