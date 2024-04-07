Here's Why Ariana Madix and Her Brother Jeremy Haven't Spoken to Each Other in Months

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been estranged from her brother Jeremy Madix for months. The brother has called out his sister for not speaking to him and also accused her of misbehaving with his new fiancee. The brother cleared the air that his distance from the reality star has nothing to do with the infamous 'Scandoval' with Tom Sandoval.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Sandoval and Madix have been in a decade-long relationship during the Bravo show when the former cheated on her with his co-star Raquel 'Rachel' Leviss. The 38-year-old confronted her ex-boyfriend about the alleged affair and it blew the reality world. The drama was dragged to the Vanderpump Rules reunion, unleashing strong emotions of hate, guilt, and revenge.

While the Bravo star was at her weakest after the 'Scandoval,' her relationship with her brother also suffered. Although Madix hasn't addressed it yet, her brother Jeremy spilled the beans to US Weekly on March 29, 2024, "Why I haven't been talking to my sister and Scandoval are two totally separate things," he clarified.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Ariana Madix 🌙 (@arianamadix)

"I just want to clarify that I haven’t talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée," Jeremy said. The 31-year-old got engaged to his ladylove Rachel on Sunday, March 31 at Jax's Studio City where Scheana Shay and Jax Taylor were present. He reiterated that Madix had been disrespectful towards his would-be wife which led to the fallout.

"There's been some small microaggressive gestures toward my fiancée, and that's what’s led to me not talking to my sister. It's been going on for quite some time," explained Jeremy. However, he admitted that regardless of the disagreement, he "has his sister's back."

"I think that we've just been kind of letting it pass because of course I'm always going to have my sister's back," he claimed. "But I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I'm going to spend the rest of my life with?" However, he also mentioned he was unaware of what went wrong between his sister and his fiancee.

"I feel like no one can really put their finger on why that [was going on]. Ariana is a sweet, kind girl. I love her so much. So it's not always in your face all the time. It’s just little slight things that maybe not everyone would notice," Jeremy elaborated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana Regan (@thebravoinvestigator)

Madix's brother shocked Vandermpump Rules cast when he revealed he hasn't been in contact with his sister. He revealed, "I reached out to her in December basically just saying, 'I love you so much. I would love to talk to you soon,'" noting, "Then she never opened it or responded, so I tried."

However, he's confident he'll reunite with Madix. "That's my sister, she changed my diapers. She loves me very much. She’s always kind of seen herself as my protector, and I would say most certainly we could get to a point of being closer. That's kind of what I'm yearning for."