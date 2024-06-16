Here's Why Angelina Jolie Takes Full Responsibility for Her First Divorce from Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie is known for her incredible acting on the big screen which won her several accolades. However, her personal relationships have seen major ups and downs as she trod the path to success in her career.

The Salt actor has been linked to several stars and married thrice, each ending up in divorce for various reasons. Nevertheless, Jolie took full responsibility for her first divorce from Jonny Lee Miller.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jolie met Miller on the sets of the 1995 cult thriller Hackers. The co-stars struck chords well and it led to their marriage in 1996. The young lovebirds were head over heels for each other. Jolie was 20 years old while Miller was only 22 when the couple tied the knot.

The pair had only dated each other for a few months before finally saying "I do," which led to little speculations about the life of their marriage. The young pair had not discussed their future home base and neither of them planned on living together as the duo were aspiring actors.

"I wondered if we should stay engaged for a while since he was going to be in Britain and I would stay in LA, but we went for a quick wedding," Jolie said as reported by Mirror.

This phot of Angelina Jolie & Jonny Lee Miller pic.twitter.com/zYVSIsD5ls — ✨Raquel & her Minions✨ (@THENAGODOFWAR) May 25, 2023

Their wedding was a unique union event as Jolie wore black rubber pants and a t-shirt with Miller's name on it written by Jolie's blood as reported by Nicki Swift.

The couple parted ways after 18 months of marriage in 1997. Taking the blame for separation on herself Jolie had confessed, "It's not fair to the other person that I'm so busy with my career and that I'm often distant even when I am with someone. Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife."

Accepting that she wasn't present with her ex-husband back then when he needed her the most she added, "He deserves more than I am prepared to give at this time in my life."

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller in, Hackers (1995).



Image courtesy of MGM/United Artists#AngelinaJolie #JonnyLeeMiller pic.twitter.com/zynRiyPDeN — Edward the Movie Buff 🎥🎞📽🎬💻 (@midgetmoxie) March 30, 2023

But the ex-couple remained good friends despite calling it quits. Their divorce was finalized in 1999, and since then the two remained in touch as good old friends. Jolie has time and again mentioned that she regrets divorcing Miller.

As reported by UPI she said, "I have no regrets about our marriage -- divorcing Jonny was probably the dumbest thing I've ever done. He's the greatest husband a girl could ask for -- we were simply too young."

From a personal angle, I find it fulfilling to code solutions that can lead to greener business practices



It's tech meeting ethics



One of my favourite movies growing up was Hackers, with Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller. Where they fight against an ecological disaster pic.twitter.com/8WBdfBvbMr — Dani Acosta (@DaniAcostaAI) October 2, 2023

In 2021, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star brought her kids to meet Miller.

"On her first evening with Jonny, Angelina only took Knox along, and they got on like a house on fire. Knox is a sweet kid and I imagine she decided he was the easiest one to begin introductions with," a source close to Jolie told The U.S. Sun.