Here's Why an Expert Believes Prince Harry Has Re-Ignited 'Trust Issues' with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Princess Kate Middleton have been at odds with each other for quite some time now. Although they remain cordial in public, their relationship as brother-in-law and sister-in-law has allegedly soured over time. Since news of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and Middleton’s alleged altercations came to light, neither has interacted with the other.

In the wake of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and Middleton’s abdominal surgery, Harry did pay a visit to his hometown from California, where he now resides with his family. But, he might have reopened some old wounds between him and Middleton while paying an impromptu visit.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Giddins

According to The Mirror UK, Harry may have rekindled his “lack of trust” with Middleton, as noted by a royal expert. Previously, Middleton and her husband, Prince William, shared a deep and loving bond with Harry and Markle. However, after several alleged misunderstandings and Harry and Markle’s bombshell interviews followed by a memoir, things were perhaps forever altered between the two families. Royal Author Tessa Dunlop has a compelling reason to believe that Harry’s visit might’ve reignited trust issues. The expert suggested, “The lack of trust is predictable given the indiscretions coming from the Sussex camp, including the suggestions of racism.”

Furthermore, another author, Tessa who wrote “Elizabeth and Phillip: A Story Of Young Love, Marriage, And Monarchy,” emphasized the possible aftermath of Harry’s recent 25-hour trip to London. Tessa claimed that for Middleton, this might’ve been a rather daunting reminder of how “broken” her relationship with Harry and his wife has grown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeremy Selwyn

Moreover, William’s lack of interest in meeting his brother after years during this troubling time invokes many questions about their relationship. The brothers were always like two peas in a pod before the drama between their wives and each other broke. On that note, will Harry and his sister-in-law continue to walk on eggshells around each other, or will the ice eventually melt and transition to a better place?

In his infamous memoir “Spare,” Harry made some pretty big allegations about what went down between his wife and Middleton that led to the possible severance of their bond. The memoir last year brought to light a fight involving Markle and Middleton. As per Harry’s book, Middleton had mixed emotions about loaning her lip gloss to Markle during an event. In another instance, she allegedly made Markle cry just days before her big day over the re-alteration of bridesmaids' dresses as noted by Inquisitr.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Perry Knotts

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle recalled the incident on live television. This admission of Markle’s reportedly left Middleton “publicly humiliated.” Eventually, after their husbands got involved, things began taking a much more sour turn resulting in Harry and Markle taking a step back from their royal duties as per a 2022 article by People. The couple now live away from their royal family, with their two children in California.