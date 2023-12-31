No Instagram, Facebook, or X (formerly Twitter) usage is in store for Scarlett Johansson, as the Black Widow actress spoke candidly about her relationship with social media. While the world is out there, liking, sharing, and subscribing, the 39-year-old feels she's 'delicate like a flower' for the critical world of the internet community.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Also Read: Top 8 Celeb Doppelgangers: Celebs Who Look 'A Lot' Like Each Other

While speaking to hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and her husband, Michael Bosstick, of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, The Avengers star revealed she's not meant for social media. She said, "I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media," attributing it mainly to her inability to take on the judgments.

She continued, "My ego is too fragile. I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I'm like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety," as per PEOPLE. Johansson said she finds the world of social media highly addictive and admitted she tried it once but couldn't handle it for a long time.

The two-time Oscar nominee explained, "I become like a three-year-old with their mom's phone, where I get completely absorbed into it. So that's why I know I can't have it." The mother-of-two recalled downloading the Instagram app once but admitted she deleted it 'three days' later because she was immersed in other people's posts.

Also Read: Inside Rapper Kanye West's Abandoned Properties: From Decrepit $53M Malibu Home to $1.5M Church

"I started realizing that I'd spent 20 minutes looking at somebody's Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine," Johansson confessed. "I now know you have a Pitbull and two daughters, and you live in like Burbank."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Spicer

Also Read: ‘The View’ Fans Uncertain About Show's Future: Will It Return in 2024?

"I was like, I just wasted 17 minutes of time," she said. "I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways," said Johansson, citing a relatable reason. "I felt so bad, like, I was missing out on this random person's life. I can't do this. I'm too fragile; I have so much anxiety about other things."

However, she admitted to using TikTok purely for business purposes and to promote and talk about her skincare brand, The Outset. She also frequently enjoys making video-style content and reading her customer reviews. "[TikTok is] definitely fun," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outset (@theoutset)

Previously, she echoed a similar statement for not 'having the brain capacity' to handle social media. "Keeping up with friends and family requires a lot of my mind," Johansson told LADbible. "I've never had any social media, so I don't know if I'm missing it. But I can't imagine I am, maybe! I must be missing some fun stuff about it."

However, she acknowledged, "But as a means to share information and raise awareness of things, I think these social networking platforms are unprecedented. They're amazing tools to communicate information, especially about different causes or crises or movements."

Still, she feels she would do other things than sharing details of her everyday life. "I'm always surprised that certain actors have Twitter accounts. I guess they use it in a way that works for them," she said. "But I'd rather that people had less access to my personal life. If I could keep it that way, I'd be a happy lady."

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’: 8 Signs That Robyn Brown and Monogamy Won't Be Enough for Kody Brown

These 10 Pictures from Kris Jenner's 80's Christmas Parties Will Melt Your Heart