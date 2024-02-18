Here's Why a Royal Expert Alleged Prince Harry Wants to 'Look Like a Hero', But Is Actually 'Ruthless'

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis took the world by utter surprise since being announced in the past week. Many concerned citizens began to pour in their support, love, and good wishes for the betterment of his health. Many remain in the dark about his ongoing battle with the deadly diagnosis but continue to remain hopeful of a positive response.

Moreover, Prince Harry’s brief 25-hour visit to the UK had raised many eyebrows, especially because of his strained relationship with the family. It seems like there’s a rather ‘ruthless’ reason behind why he decided to head back home to his wife, Meghan Markle, instead of spending a little more time with his ill father.

As noted by The Mirror UK, the prince made a surprising appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony held in Las Vegas hours after he returned from London. Looking dapper in a formal ensemble, he was seen presenting the ‘Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year Award’ to Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Tackle Cameron Heyward with a ghost of a smile on his face. This seemed to have stunned many people, including Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

Speaking to News Australia, she seemed to echo the thoughts of a few royal enthusiasts who believed that perhaps his short visit was a ploy “to look like a hero.” Furthermore, she also hinted at it being a way to boost his image with the public. However, Schofield noted that his quick rendezvous in the UK could “indicate something very serious.”

Despite Schofield’s blunt remarks, she clarified that she had no intention of portraying the prince in a negative light. She encouraged her viewers to give Harry “the benefit of the doubt” in this “horrible situation” that he and his entire family are enduring. Schofield added, “Let’s be kind.”

Circling back, Schofield expressed her thoughts about Harry’s appearance at the aforementioned award ceremony. She noted, “The visit wasn’t to be with your dad, it wasn’t because it was important to you to bring comfort to your father…” Schofield continued, “It was just so you weren’t destroyed in showing up at the NFL Honors awards just to hand out a trophy.” Additionally, Schofield believed that in a way Harry was “trying to insert himself into a major news story.”

She also questioned his relevance in being present for an American Football festivity, in the wake of his father’s condition. Schofield didn’t hold back as she analyzed hid demeanor while at the event saying, “He just looks ruthless, looks so vain, and I’m exhausted by him, and I’m so tired of giving him the benefit of the doubt and being disappointed.” This is contradictory to the previous perspective she suggests listeners and onlookers maintain.