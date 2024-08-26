Here’s Why a ‘Deeply Unhappy’ Camilla is Currently Frustrated With King Charles

Queen Camilla is worried that King Charles' determination to keep his schedule full—which includes a strenuous overseas tour to Australia scheduled for October—could affect his chances of a full recovery from his cancer battle. Her worries were magnified this week when Charles attended a customary greeting ceremony at Balmoral on Monday, followed by a visit to Southport the following day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

As reported by OK! Magazine, a friend of the queen shared, "Camilla would have been deeply unhappy that having only begun his holiday on Monday, he broke it off on Tuesday to do an incredibly intense engagement. Of course, she understands it was very important and there is no way she would try to tell Charles what to do, but it seems to be extraordinary timing. She wants him to slow down, she is afraid he is working too hard, and that’s before you even get to the Australia tour." This prompted another royal confidant to declare, "She has been trying to encourage him to slow down. Of course, he wants to keep cracking on, but she is afraid that doing too much could set him back."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Additionally, the condition of King Charles has been worsening over the last several months. Just one week after his hospitalization for prostate surgery in February, Buckingham Palace revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Concerning his well-being, a reliable source just informed InTouch, "He’s making public appearances, but they’re for shorter periods of time. He's often whisked in by helicopter and then whisked out. After an engagement, he needs a good rest. The palace is giving the impression that Charles is on the mend, but he’s still very sick. Still, he’s the king and palace officials are practical enough to know death is a possibility."

However, the King is not planning to slow down as his 'appetite for work' has not diminished despite his health problems. According to Sky News Australia, Peter Phillips, the monarch's nephew spoke on March's The Royal Report, and mentioned the King expressed his frustration at not being able to do all he desires. Philips stated, "I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The nephew further added, "He is always pushing, his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say, 'Actually, can I do this? Can I do that?' So the overriding message would be that he's obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality. And he's probably frustrated that, recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to." Concurrently, the same month, news broke that King Charles and Queen Camilla were making plans for a potential trip to Australia later this year, despite his illness.