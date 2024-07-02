Here's Who King Charles 'Enlisted' to Fix ‘Tarnished’ Crown After the Harry and Meghan Debacle

In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal duties and the subsequent public drama, King Charles III is reportedly turning to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to help restore the royal family’s image. According to PR expert Laura Perkes, "It's fair to say that the royal name (and reputation) has been tarnished by the Sussexes. Therefore, changes do need to be made to improve the overall perception of the royal family and keep them relevant."

As per OK! Magazine, Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are not full-time working royals. However, King Charles is said to be relying on them informally. Perkes indicated, "I think it's a strong strategic move to promote Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, and Lady Louise Windsor as working royals. Each women are role models who focus on projects that have a purpose and matter to them. They are all very 'real' and 'normal' which will work in favor of the royal family."

Despite these rumors, recent reports highlight that Charles does not have any such plans to incorporate them into full-time roles. Royal correspondent Cameron Walker remarked, "There has been much chatter about the possibility of the York sisters becoming working royals, but it is understood Beatrice and Eugenie will be limited to informally helping out when necessary." The backdrop to this strategic maneuvering includes ongoing family tensions, specifically involving Prince Andrew.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jack Hill

The Duke of York is currently embroiled in a dispute over his residence, the Royal Lodge, which he is determined to retain. One of his friends revealed, "Andrew has no intention of moving out, and it’s extraordinary that his brother has chosen to reopen this battle via anonymous briefings to the press. It's like they [the Palace] have learned nothing from the whole Harry and Meghan debacle. Andrew does not have a huge amount in his life anymore. The house is one of the few things keeping him going, and the idea that he is going to throw that away along with his children’s inheritance is just absurd. The place is perfectly well maintained, and the notion that Andrew is in dire financial straits is not remotely accurate. He still has the support of plenty of friends and has plenty of business interests," as per GB News.

Harry and Markle’s exit from royal duties in 2020 and their subsequent revelations about alleged racism by members of the royal family have undoubtedly tarnished the royal image. Their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan brought to light numerous controversies, one being an alleged discussion about Archie's skin color as a mixed baby before his birth. Prince Harry's memoir Spare, released in January 2023, further strained his relationship with his brother, Prince William.