Here's What Would Happen if Donald and Melania Trump Were to Divorce

Donald Trump and Melania Trump first crossed paths in 1998 and later married in 2005. After almost two decades together, as they navigate the pressures of yet another election, coupled with a myriad of legal issues the former president managed to get himself engulfed in, rumors now surface about the possibility of him receiving divorce papers from Melania. With his daughter Ivanka already distancing herself from politics, it appears Melania might also be following suit.

Donald and Melania reportedly had signed a pre-nuptial agreement. Back in 2006, Donald had admitted, “It’s a hard, painful, ugly tool. Believe me, there’s nothing fun about it. But there comes a time when you have to say, ‘Darling, I think you’re magnificent, and I care for you deeply, but if things don’t work out, this is what you’re going to get.’”

In 2018, a divorce lawyer, Sandy Ain, argued, “If they got divorced, he would pay her a lot of money, and it would be done in an appropriately dignified way,” as reported by The Independent. He added, “You don’t say, ‘You’re fired’ to your wife.’ You say, ‘Here’s a really nice severance package— and it’s gonna be more than $130,000.’”

Ain explained, “Would he be prudent to pay her more than that, for her silence and the sake of dignity? Very likely.” Another divorce attorney, Cheryl New, opined, "Trump would not be able to do this in a way that would be quiet. I don’t think he’s constitutionally capable of that. He’s so cocksure that he would put this out there for everybody to see.”

She added, “I think he underestimates Melania totally. She is a chess player. He is a checkers player.” In 2018, attorney Jacqueline Newman, also stressed, “In situations where I’ve dealt with very high-income, high-asset cases, the moneyed spouse will purchase an apartment for the non-moneyed spouse and the children to live in."

Meanwhile, last year, an insider said the couple mostly lived separately and only met for occasional dinners. The source revealed, “Their paths barely cross. Melania is no different to any woman. Having her husband accused of cheating on her not just once but twice is extremely disturbing. There is little wonder people believe it's not just the criminal court Trump is heading to but possibly a divorce one too," as reported by Mirror. Interestingly, Melania allegedly negotiated her pre-nuptial with Donald when they moved into the White House.

An anonymous source disclosed, "Melania has likely written multiple emails to counsel asking for guidance on her rights if her husband is convicted on all these charges and if she should use whatever she knows to squeeze him in divorce court," as reported by Newsweek. Another source reported, "Blistering email exchanges between the first lady and the president focused on his seeming betrayal, her lack of trust, and her desire to pursue a divorce." A third source argued that "if these emails were to go public, it would rip the band-aid off Donald and Melania's marriage, and almost certainly drive her into divorce court!"