Here’s What Witness Kendra Wilkinson Has To Say About Diddy’s Notorious Parties

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Speaking out about attending parties sponsored by Sean Diddy Combs, Kendra Wilkinson, a former Playboy playmate, has cleared her name. Wilkinson moved into the Playboy Mansion at the tender age of eighteen and went on to date Hugh Hefner, who was sixty years her senior. This comes after Rapper and record producer Diddy was taken into custody on September 16 and faces charges of racketeering and sex trafficking employing force, fraud, or coercion.

Wilkinson was inquired about 'going to P Diddy's parties back in the day' during an interview with KIIS FM anchor Jackie 'O' Henderson. As reported by Unilad, Wilkinson stated, "I remember just going to like one or two, but again, like I had a great time in my youth. Like, I didn't really see anything. Like I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by D Dipasupil

In response to the question of if she saw anything out of the ordinary at the parties, Wilkinson said, "Look, you're going to the Playboy Mansion. You know, there's girls topless in the grotto. Don't we already know that. [...] [The Mansion] was pretty nasty. You know, there was dog poop everywhere and Hef [Hefner] would wobble by and just pick it up with his bare hands."

After an investigation that lasted over a year and involved house raids and many lawsuits including sex abuse and rape, Diddy was finally hauled into jail on September 16. In September, the accusations reached a peak with Diddy's indictment on three felonies; a court rejected his attorney's $50 million bond request. Prosecutors claim in the indictment that Diddy engaged in 'freak offs,' or women's participation in highly orchestrated performances, with the help of hired male sex workers. The indictment states that Diddy allegedly engaged in the practice of paying sex workers and women to go to his locations.

Following his arrest, Diddy entered a not-guilty plea and according to People, his attorney Marc Agnifilo expressed his disappointment in what he referred to as an 'unjust prosecution.' Agnifilo stated, "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal."

As per the reports, racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation with the intent to participate in prostitution were the three felonies of which Diddy was accused. The prosecution also claimed that Diddy was involved in the abduction, forced labor, bribery, and other offenses, in addition to the counts stated in the indictment. According to the charges, he was the boss of a criminal organization that meticulously planned what Diddy called 'freak offs.' Diddy reportedly had his staff plot every detail of the events in which he enticed women to have drug-fueled orgies with male prostitutes and then recorded the encounters to silence the victims.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)