Here’s What Trolls Told Meg Bellamy, Who Played Kate Middleton on 'The Crown'

Recently Actress Meg Bellamy opened up about the online trolls who told her she was overweight for the part of young Catherine Middleton in the Netflix series The Crown. The 21-year-old actress was a main character in the show's last season, which followed Prince William and Kate Middleton as they courted at the University of St. Andrews.

Bellamy told The Mail on Sunday's You magazine that she found out about all the body-shaming comments made about her online after she was cast in the role of princess. She added, "I thought, ‘OK, that’s a sign to distance yourself, because it doesn’t mean anything’. You can’t listen to that sort of stuff. Not least because most of it is written by internet trolls, or men called Gary who are holding a fish in their profile picture." Starring alongside Ed McVey, who portrayed William, was Bellamy, a native of Berkshire. Luther Ford became a cast member in season six, playing the role of Prince Harry. This was the breakout role for each of the three young performers.

Amidst all the terrible things that have happened to her, Bellamy has managed to maintain an optimistic outlook. She added, "They're the losers for saying that. I'm living my best life over here." Bellamy also revealed that she spent a lot of time reading up on Middleton's biography while she was researching the part. She spoke up about the time she spent practicing her voice and body language. She added, "I spent so much time 'with' her. You get this weird parasocial connection. She's so gracious and wonderful and self-assured. I will always be fond of Kate." In light of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis, however, she went on to say, "I so feel for her and for the family."

Last year in an interview with People, Bellamy discussed Kate's family history and called her 'pretty traditional'. She told the outlet, "It’s not necessarily surprising what I learned about Kate because she didn't grow up in this royal household. Her roots are roots that people can really connect to because she went to school and had a very supportive family and went to university." She further went on to add, "I think that's what people really love about her — is her kind of approachability and the way she connects with people. I think that makes sense in the research that I found about her childhood."

Bellamy also talked about her favorite memory from the set, "I really liked filming in St. Andrew's. There were a lot of special days there, and I particularly liked because I've never done anything like it before. I mean, I've never filmed before, but there was a fake rain scene and they had this rain machine, but to make it look like it's really raining on camera, it has to be like torrential tropical rain. We were going again and again and again and resetting and there was a lot of crowds there that day, and it was just a lot, but a real laugh to just be just walking up and down the street soaked."