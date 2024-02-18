Here's What These 6 NFL Players Truly Think About the Influence Taylor Swift Has Had on Football

Here's How These NFL Players Reacted to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Patrick Smith

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their relationship public, the media has been captivated by their evolving love story. From fellow athletes to celebrities and ordinary individuals, everyone seems to have something to say about the pop sensation's presence at Kansas City Chiefs games. It's become quite the spectacle. Swift's real-time reactions during games have often become the focus of the league's broadcasts, with her music even being used in promotional materials. Scroll down to find out what other NFL stars think about Swift's influence on football.

1. Rob Gronkowski

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Katelyn Mulcahy

The ex-New England Patriots tight end shared his belief that Swift's presence brings a positive boost to the NFL. According to US Weekly, he said, “I think she’s the only person in the world to just go and be a spectator at an NFL game and still be able to sell out the whole entire stadium. Yes, the stadium would be sold out, but just for a regular game during a regular season, she was selling out stadiums as just a spectator. That just shows just how powerful of a performer she is and just how people want to be around her.” Gronkowski also highlighted the positive aspect of Swift attracting new viewers to the game.

2. Julian Edelman

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Lionel Hahn

Retired wide receiver Julian Edelman offered a unique perspective on Swift's influence on the NFL. In a recent Zoom interview with Parade, Edelman discussed the "Swelce/Tayvis" frenzy leading up to Super Bowl LVIII while also promoting Bounty's Ultimate Wingmen campaign. He said, "I think it's good for the league. She's bringing eyeballs to the NFL, we're getting new fans." Additionally, Swift's attendance at NFL games led to a significant surge in viewership and resulted in a substantial increase in sales of Kelce's jersey.

3. J.J. Watt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Cooper Neill

Apart from his achievements on the field and in the studio, J.J. Watt has recently become the center of attention for a different reason, as he publicly endorsed the high-profile relationship between Kelce and Swift. Watt expressed his amusement at the uproar over Swift's presence at Chiefs games. According to Marca, he said, "I think it's great. I can't understand why people are so upset about it. I mean, they show celebrities at games all the time. I don't really understand why it has caused such an uproar. She's literally there supporting her significant other, and that's what you should do as a significant other."

4. Kirk Cousins

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stephen Maturen

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has thrown his support behind "Team Swelce," recognizing the widespread attention given to pop star Swift's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games. He said, "I keep seeing clips of her high-fiving people, so I think it's been a positive. It's certainly been a positive for the league." According to Marca, he further added, "I think there [have] been a lot of new football fans that five months ago probably weren't following pro football, but now they are. I think that's a win for everybody involved and hopefully, she's around the game for a long time."

5. Dan Marino

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Eric Espada

The retired Miami Dolphins quarterback recently shared his perspective on Swift, countering the opinions of critics who claim she has brought bad luck to Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Marino firmly believes that her presence is a beneficial addition, as reported by Parade. He said, "I mean, she hasn't affected any games, but from the media standpoint, she’s there. It’s part of it." He further added, "She's loved and from what I've heard, I don't know her...she's a terrific person and she cares about people, and she cares about taking care of people, which is an amazing thing, especially if you’re in her position.”

6. Shannon Sharpe

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Allen Berezovsky

The NFL Hall of Famer, who served as a mentor to Kelce, commented on how the tight end has adeptly managed the increased spotlight throughout this season. Shapre said, “I think he’s handled it well." Then, he added, “As long as you understand the main thing is the main thing. Don’t forget now: you’re a football player. Now, I understand that he’s dating Taylor Swift, and she’s as big as we have in the universe, but your job still requires you to be great at playing the game of football. And I think he’s done a great job of that.” Furthermore, as per US Weekly, Sharpe thinks that Kelce's exceptional talent naturally draws attention to him.