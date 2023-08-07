Here’s the Net Worth of the Richest ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members: The Highest is Worth $90m

The ensemble of Vanderpump Rules has captured the hearts and imaginations of reality TV fans all around the world, from the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles to the opulent restaurants and bars of West Hollywood. From the dramatic relationships and gripping storylines, many of the show's stars have successfully moved into a variety of fields, amassing substantial fortunes along the way.

Fans are curious about the net worths of Vanderpump Rules' most important characters, uncovering the enormous fortunes acquired through music, pageantry, publishing, advertising, and even Lisa Vanderpump's food business, per South China Morning Post. Here's a ranked list of the five wealthiest Vanderpump Rules stars and the extraordinary journey that took them from ambitious artists and servers to entertainment and entrepreneurship magnates.

1. Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump, 62, leads the list of the show's wealthiest, with a personal worth of $90 million. Fans of reality television fell in love with Vanderpump as one of the original members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with a string of successful restaurants and a love of animals. Aside from her restaurant empire and TV appearances, Vanderpump has also established a brand of pet accessories, Vanderpump Pets, and a line of wines, Vanderpump Wines. According to Cosmopolitan, the Vanderpump Rules star gets US$500,000 per season on RHOBH.

2. Raquel Leviss

Raquel Leviss, a model, influencer, and former beauty pageant queen, is at the center of the recent scandal in Season 10. The California native first featured on the show in its fifth season and has since earned an astonishing Life & Style-estimated $30 million fortune, making her the second wealthiest person on this list. Leviss, 28, made a lot of money from her pageantry appearances. She's also alleged to have made a fortune via business sponsorships and social media endorsements, earning up to $250,000 per year on social media. VPR paycheque of US$15,000 per episode also contributes to her great riches.

3. James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval

The third wealthiest are the show's male heroes James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval, who are tied at a reported personal net worth of $4 million. DJ and music producer James Kennedy, 31, presumably gained millions from his music career as well as his VPR income, which is estimated to be between $10,000 and $15,000 every episode, according to Life & Style.

Tom Schwartz, 40, has a net worth of $4 million. Under Vanderpump's tutelage, the former SUR bartender, along with Sandoval, co-founded TomTom in West Hollywood. The Toms have also recently opened Schwartz & Sandy's, which was featured in the show's current season.

Tom Sandoval has amassed a wealth of $4 million. The model and actor used to work as a bartender at SUR and has since helped launch two restaurants with Schwartz, TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's.

4. Lala Kent

Lala Kent, 32, is the fourth wealthiest VPR performer, with an estimated fortune of $2 million. In addition to her VPR pay, Kent has written a book Give Them Lala, and has her own cosmetics company Give Them Lala Beauty.

5. Katie Maloney

Katie Maloney is the fifth wealthiest person on this list, with an estimated net worth of US$1.5 million. The former waiter at Vanderpump's restaurant SUR has reportedly been on the program from its first season, which is the primary source of her money. More recently, as shown this season, Maloney, 36, has entered the hospitality industry, collaborating with fellow cast member Madix to start Something About Her, a sandwich shop.

