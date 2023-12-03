Here’s What Swifties Have Seemingly Learnt About the Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Breakup Timeline

Swifties are losing their mind as they are certain they've learned something new about Taylor Swift's famed breakup with actor Joe Alwyn.

In celebration of the song's ultimate Spotify release, music collaborator Jack Antonoff penned an ode to You're Losing Me via his Instagram on November 29. Antonoff revealed on his Instagram Story that on December 5, 2021, the "very special track from the Midnights sessions" was, in fact, "written and recorded at home", per Access.

Jack Antonoff reveals in new Instagram story that Taylor Swift wrote and recorded ‘You’re Losing Me’ in December 2021. pic.twitter.com/oPp6QkUigy — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2023

He posted a throwback image of Swift eating a snack in the kitchen while sporting a messy hairstyle and an orange knit crewneck. He said they took the picture "right after Taylor ate these raisins."

The revelation is poignant for Swifties, who think the song is about her relationship with Joe Alwyn. Although the pair split up officially in April this year, after six years together, Swifties are now theorizing that their link could have broken two years ago—when Swift wrote the heartbreaking breakup song, per E! News. The singer initially released the Midnights bonus track in May, one month after the separation announcement. However, now, following Antonoff's Instagram story detail, Swifties believe the relationship was at risk long before the announcement.

Fans were stunned by the song's real timeline, with one writing, "So she felt this way for years," and another noting, "2021 I'm gonna be sick." Another commenter shared, "Can't get over it was written in 2021." Another fan wrote, "days before her birthday, then 7 months later attempting to rip her hands out running from the VMAs paparazzi. that man is going to hell’s deepest pits."

Swift, currently 33, wrote the ballad about three weeks after releasing her critically praised short film All Too Well and Red (Taylor's Version). The song You're Losing Me represents a relationship that has reached its final stages, with the narrator debating whether to try to resuscitate it and go on or terminate it permanently. "I can't find a pulse / My heart won't start anymore / For you / 'Cause you're losin' me," Swift sings. "How long could we be a sad song / 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy."

It conveys a feeling of indecision, but it also contains a powerful revelation. Swift sings, "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her," which seems to be an indication that she was rejected for marriage.

When word broke out this spring that she and Alwyn were splitting up, it appeared that her champagne troubles erupted (though neither has spoken out about the breakup publicly). However, Swift shrugged it off over a relatively kind (not cruel) summer as she hit up a new spark with NFL player Travis Kelce, and also demonstrated on the Eras Tour that she still can make the entire venue sparkle.

So she felt this way for years pic.twitter.com/fd14jwTb2H — L Y D O N 🦁 (@Shayor19) November 29, 2023

