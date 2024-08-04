Here’s What Nancy Pelosi Was Really Doing During Her 25th Amendment Call to Mike Pence

On January 7, 2021, right after the Capitol riot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an important phone call. She wanted to discuss with Vice President Mike Pence the possibility of using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office. This call was about more than just a quick chat. Pelosi was at home when she dialed Pence's number. As she waited, she kept busy. "The vice president's office kept us on hold for 20 minutes," Pelosi wrote in her memoir. She added, "Thankfully I was at home, so I could empty the dishwasher and put in a load of laundry."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

This little detail says a lot about her. Even when the country was in a tough spot Pelosi managed to juggle her big job with regular tasks at home. It shows how practical she is and how she can stay cool when things get stressful. So why did Pelosi think about using the 25th Amendment? She thought Trump wasn’t fit to be in office. She talks about it in her book and explains why she felt that way, "I knew Donald Trump's mental imbalance. I had seen it up close." She listed examples of his behavior: "His denial and then delays when the COVID pandemic struck, his penchant for repeatedly stomping out of meetings, his foul mouth, his pounding on tables, his temper tantrums, his disrespect for our nation's patriots, and his total separation from reality and actual events."

My question is Chuck Shumer & Nancy Pelosi called for 25 Amendment be invoked on Donald Trump. How is it they are not asking for the 25th Amendment on Biden. — James Bryson (@Hawkbur01876) July 6, 2024

Pelosi's concerns weren't new. She had been watching Trump's behavior for years. At a memorial service in 2019, she heard worrying things. "Doctors and other mental health professionals" told her they were "deeply concerned that there was something seriously wrong" with Trump. They felt "his mental and psychological health was in decline." The 25th Amendment allows for removing a president who can't do the job. Pelosi thought it was time to use it. She and Senate leader Chuck Schumer tried to reach Pence. They wanted him to start the process, as per The Guardian.

I remember Nancy pelosi talking about amending 25 amendment, and specifically that it was not about trump — Judith Lynn (@LynnLynzal) July 4, 2024

But Pence never took the call. "Ultimately, Vice President Pence never got on the phone with us or returned our call," Pelosi wrote. This silence spoke volumes. It showed the deep political divide in Washington. Pelosi's push for the 25th Amendment wasn't just about Trump's behavior on January 6. It was the culmination of years of concern. She had seen Trump's actions up close.

Late-night phone calls, odd statements, and erratic decisions all played a part. In one call, Trump blamed Barack Obama for missile strikes he had just ordered in Syria, as per The Daily Mail. Pelosi had to tell him, "It's midnight. I think you should go to sleep." The 25th Amendment call didn't work out as Pelosi hoped. But it wasn't her last move. She later led efforts to impeach Trump a second time.