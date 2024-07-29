Here’s What Melania Trump’s Former Advisor Has To Say About Her ‘Personal Milestone’

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an ex-White House adviser to Melania Trump, took a dig at the former first lady on the 18th anniversary of her US citizenship. Melania celebrated the milestone on July 28th by sharing the news on X. She wrote, "Becoming an American citizen is an achievement that inspired my ongoing commitment to this great nation. Today marks the 18th anniversary of this personal milestone."

In response, Wolkoff was eager to point out what Donald Trump has repeatedly said about immigrants. She penned on X, "Melania’s 'Personal Milestone' is JUST that, only for MELANIA TRUMP! Melania became a US citizen on 7/28/2006 after Barron was born on 3/20/2006. But…for EVERYONE ELSE, Trump said he’d end the long-standing constitutional right and sign an executive order that 'ensures children born to parents who do not have legal status in the U.S. will NOT BE CONSIDERED U.S. Citizens.'" She cited a recent news story that backed her claims.

Netizens also flocked to ridicule Melania. A user posted on X, "So fake 'genius visa' and then she had an anchor baby and used chain migration to bring in her parents. Odd, I could have sworn the GOP said they were against those sorts of things." Another critic echoed, "Yeah, she came here on an Einstein visa. Can someone tell me which one of the requirements she qualified for?"

As per reports, Melania became a citizen under the EB-1 program which is only granted to those who have achieved great success in their respective fields. The government uses Olympic, Pulitzer, and Oscar winners as examples, along with renowned academics, researchers, and executives from global corporations. As reported by the Washington Post, in 2000, when she was dating Donald and working as a model in New York, she started filling the visa applications. In 2001, she was one of just five Slovenians to get the highly sought-after visa.

Wolkoff's assertions were correct. If elected in November, Donald has made it plain several times that he would terminate birthright citizenship. In a statement made last year, as per CBS News, he announced his intention to deny citizenship to children whose parents aren't Americans or lawful permanent residents. The order is set to be issued on his first day back at the White House in January 2025, if he wins.

According to Trump's declaration, this is just one more step toward the larger crackdown on asylum seekers and illegal immigrants that he has pledged to implement. Additionally, he has promised to initiate the biggest deportation and immigration roundup in American history. "My policy will choke off a major incentive for continued illegal immigration, deter more migrants from coming, and encourage many of the aliens Joe Biden has unlawfully let into our country to go back to their home countries. They must go back."