Here's What Meghan Markle Demanded to Compete With Kate Middleton

Reports have surfaced, alleging that Meghan Markle has been requesting expansive apartments within Windsor Castle to share living quarters with the Queen, as detailed by Mirror. The Duchess of Sussex's journey to Britain commenced in November 2017, following Prince Harry's proposal at their initial residence, Nottingham Cottage. Markle's decision to make a permanent move to the UK was in anticipation of their wedding. Nottingham Cottage, charmingly referred to as Harry's first home, had only two bedrooms and a small garden, falling short of meeting the couple's space requirements.

In a groundbreaking Netflix documentary, the Sussexes criticized the residence gifted to them, with Markle confessing that she had anticipated a more regal abode upon joining the Royal Family. Markle said “Kensington Palace sounds very regal, of course it does. It says 'palace' in the name! But Nottingham Cottage was so small." Reportedly, the ex-Suits actress approached the palace seeking a more opulent alternative for accommodation after her marriage to Harry in 2018. According to Daily Record, Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said, "Meghan Markle after she married Prince Harry, approached the family and asked if they could have suites within Windsor Castle."

Schofield added, "She wanted to share the same space with the Queen, and she was denied that space for multiple reasons." Her appeal was reportedly declined, with the explanation that their privacy might be compromised during public tours of Windsor Castle, which are accessible to tourists. According to an expert, Markle's desire for a more lavish residence was driven by a perceived comparison with Kate Middleton. The Duchess aimed to have accommodations of similar stature to her sister-in-law, who, as a wedding gift in 2011, received apartment 1A from the Queen for herself and William.

In addition, their grand living space extends across four floors and has over 20 rooms. This includes three kitchens and nine rooms for members of staff, including dedicated spaces for nannies catering to the needs of their three children. Before Harry and Markle made it their home, the apartment underwent an extensive renovation, resulting in the incorporation of two nurseries for their kids, a private gym for fitness, and the convenience of an elevator. Therefore, Nottingham Cottage, their initial residence, proved to be far smaller. This prompted them to express their dissatisfaction in the Netflix docuseries.

In the meantime, the love story of Markle and Harry stands as a timeless tale. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex crossed paths for the first time in early 2016, though their blossoming romance remained concealed until October of the same year. Despite Harry acknowledging that their connection accelerated from "0 to 60" within a relatively brief period, both he and Markle contend that their love story, which may have seemed like a whirlwind to outsiders, unfolded in a more nuanced manner, as per reports from PEOPLE. Harry said, "I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly — it was a confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned. This beautiful woman literally tripped and fell into my life. I fell into her life and the fact that she will be unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she'll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it."