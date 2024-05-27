Here’s What Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband Says About Rumors of Being Urged to Join DWTS Season 33

In a recent turn of events, Ken Todd, husband of the beloved Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump, has put to rest any speculation about his potential participation in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS). DWTS professional dancer Gleb Savchenko had teased that Todd would be his top pick to follow in his wife’s footsteps on the show. However, Todd has made it clear that dancing is not in his future. Vanderpump competed with Savchenko in Season 16 of DWTS, and their partnership left a memorable mark on the show. Savchenko, hoping to bring more stars from Vanderpump Rules into the DWTS limelight, shared his desire to see Todd on the dance floor.

As per The Sun, At the Keep Memory Alive 27th annual Power of Love® gala, Todd said, “Oh no! I can’t even walk, let alone dance. Seriously, no. She is the dancer, not me. She is a genius and a nice person, a really nice person." In addition to discussing his DWTS plans, Todd addressed the recent dramatic events on Vanderpump Rules, specifically the highly publicized split between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix due to Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. Todd praised her and remarked, “I don’t pick them, they just arrive. She knows what she wants and she is a genius. Scandoval just happened and everything just happens you just have to handle it. And she can handle it."

Vanderpump, who also attended the gala, talked about the future of the show. She exclaimed, “Well, they say that every year for the last three years. So take a breath, we will be back. Even being an executive producer on the show Vanderpump Villa was kind of born between us and the production company and Hulu, and we really kind of thought what would just be something that would be so organic, authentic, but beautiful to look at. And people seem to really love watching that show. Vanderpump Rules has been going for many years and is as authentic as it could be, I mean it's unbelievable that show."

As per the reports of US Weekly, a while ago, reflecting on her DWTS experience with Savchenko, she recalled, “Gleb was gorgeous. I did become very close to Gleb. I loved him…We had a little bit of an emotional affair in terms of having to connect and hold on to each other because it’s so scary … I adored him. When you’re thrown into Dancing With the Stars and suddenly somebody’s right in your face and you’re wrapping your legs around them … That was the best part."

She further added, "[Gleb] would say, ‘Do these backbends,’ and as you would do the backbends, he would hold your groin against his. And I was thinking, ‘I haven’t had this much fun since my honeymoon!’ [Ken] would be like, ‘I see you. I see what you’re up to.’ He doesn’t put that much importance on me messing about and flirting.”