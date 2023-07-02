KUWTK Alum Rob Kardashian Has Many Jobs To Stay Busy After Leaving Reality TV

Rob Kardashian's last stint with his clan in Keeping Up With The Kardashians was back in 2016. Since then, the Kardashian boy has been living "under the rocks," so to speak, and fans wonder what keeps him occupied after he left reality TV with his sisters and other family members.

Rob has been living a rather "quiet" life, totally away from the spotlight. So what exactly is his means of living? Before Rob joined his "glamorous" and larger-than-life sisters for their dramatic TV show, he was already holding a business degree and had graduated from the University of Southern California, per Life&Style Magazine.

So after he exited the show, he invested his degree into a full-time business with his mother, Kris Jenner. In 2020, he launched Grandeza hot sauce in a joint venture with Mommy Jenner. The product has a dedicated social media account on Instagram, and its details suggest it is "vegan, all-natural, organic, and keto-friendly."

The website further informs that the sauce was "Created by an award-winning chef". Describing its flavors, it adds, "Grandeza hot sauce, combines light tangy flavors with a touch of spice. Great for balancing rich meals or to simply add another dimension of flavor."

On October 14, 2020, Rob posted a series of photos with Grandeza sauce along with various food items to his Instagram account and wrote the caption, "Excited to launch @grandezahotsauce." He also mentioned the sauce goes well with chicken, pizza, and eggs. The product is available online and in-store throughout Los Angeles and Orange County.

Rob turned entrepreneur for the first time in 2012. He launched his Arthur George sock line. His company deals in customized theme socks for festivities and occasions like holidays, weddings, sporting events and more, along with items in fun and colorful patterns.

The Arthur George brand is an amalgamation of Robert's middle name Arthur, and [also] his grandfather's name, and his father's middle name George. The brand was born out of Rob's long-lasting passion for men's accessories, his observations of the growing trend in vibrant streetwear, and the lack of colorful, unique socks for men, per the company website.

The label also deals in slogan-themed socks. "Rob began to work on stand-out, spirited, slogan-centric sock designs, and the Arthur George statement sock was born," the website adds. He incurred financial loss amid his 2017 split from former fiancée Blac Chyna. So he sold half his company to his mom Kris in 2018. He and Chyna have a daughter together named Dream.

As of now, the Kardashians are back with another drama-plagued and highly entertaining reality TV show on Hulu, and Rob has not appeared in any of the shows yet. His last appearance on KUWTK was in an April 2021 cameo after dramatically scaling back his appearances over the years.

Kim Kardashian highlighted her brother's on-off involvement in the show and said, "He has his moods. Sometimes he's like, 'Look, I didn't sign up for this,' and then he's like, 'I'm cool to do it.'" Rob and Chyna had their own reality show that aired for seven episodes starting in September 2016 that chronicled their engagement, pregnancy and turbulent relationship.

