Here’s What Kate Hudson Has Learnt From Taking ‘A Full Year Off’ From Dating Men

When Kate Hudson was in her 30s, she made a bold decision that many would find surprising; she took a year off- from dating. This revelation came during her candid conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, where the actress shared her journey of self-discovery and empowerment. She confessed, "I took a full year off. I was like, 'What?' I couldn't floor no, yea, none of it. But it was great. I was at that place where I was, like, I don't wanna keep repeating any patterns anymore. I have a great therapist who was, like, 'I can help you, but you have to do it.'"

As per People Magazine, Hudson’s commitment to this therapeutic process was not without its challenges. Known for her flirtatious nature, she found it difficult to abstain from even texting men. She revealed, “Basically, I was like, OK. Well, I guess I can't even text guys. But it was strangely empowering because it got very uncomfortable for me in the [beginning]...” However, it was during this time that Hudson experienced a significant breakthrough. She remarked, "And then, because we were going through a very specific kind of therapy, it was really about like, figuring out certain things that were happening with me. And then I had this one sort of breakthrough, that was very emotional, that I don’t think I would have been able to access if I had any distractions. So like, it allowed me to see things much more clearly."

As the months went by, Hudson began to notice profound changes in herself. By the six-month mark, she had stopped worrying about things like who was texting her or who she might meet. She exclaimed, "There was no desire for me to be doing anything that had anything to do with potential, you know, flirtation. So, then when I was doing that, I remember my therapist a year later was like, 'Okay, I think you can flirt again.' And I was like ‘What? I can flirt?’ And he's like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘What does that mean?' It’s like how do I flirt? I forgot. And then I remember… all these guys would start texting and I'd be like – I didn’t have the same attachment to it anymore. It just went away," as reported by Fox News.

This period of being single and introspective significantly influenced Hudson’s future relationships. It played a prominent role in her finding her now-fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. She asserted, "I was so happy single. I was single for like 3.5 years. Suppose I hadn’t done that I would never have ended up with Danny [Fujikawa]. He’s just such a good man and I’m not so sure I was like, attracted to the ‘good man.' I liked a feisty, wild type. Whereas Danny has that in him, his values are very sturdy, and he’s such a lovely person and I would have never, I think, allowed that in if I didn’t take those three years of just being so happy in my life alone."