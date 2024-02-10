Here’s What Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Promised His Teammates if They Win Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows how to motivate his teammates.

With Sin City's reputation for partying and vibrant nightlife, people travel from all over the world to Las Vegas, Nevada. Patrick Mahomes is well aware of the allure of the casinos and has made a pact with his team to limit their time there to business. The Chiefs will be watched by fans all over the world, especially since Chief's tight end Travis Kelce's romance with songstress Taylor Swift has been making headlines all season.

The star quarterback knows these stakes and so if the team wins, he's promised them something extravagant.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP stated that he wants his teammates to refrain from going out and partying and that he will promise them if they can maintain their concentration on Sunday's game, per CBS Sports. "This is a business trip. I told the guys that if we win I'll bring everyone back to Vegas to celebrate," Mahomes said.

In the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs are vying for their third Lombardi Trophy. In Super Bowl LVIII, they will attempt to overcome the San Francisco 49ers. Because of their intense concentration and time invested in the game, they won't be able to partake in the customary Vegas festivities. Should they triumph, that may imply that the total tab on the Sin City extravaganza of the Chiefs might be on No. 15.

Of course, that might not be such a big problem for the star quarterback. NFL contracts are quite generous, and Mahomes gets an attractive paycheck considering his performance. Mahomes' deal was restructured in September, with the Chiefs agreeing to pay him $210.6 million throughout the 2023–2026 season. Mahomes and the club have a 10-year, $503 million contract.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Swift's beau Kelce is also all "motivated and still locked in". During a conversation on the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, the 34-year-old tight end from Kansas City described the Super Bowl as the "biggest game of my life" and expressed his "excitement," per PEOPLE.

Travis gave his brother credit for his leadership when Jason questioned him about the "things you have to do outside football" during Super Bowl week. Jason wanted to know how his brother had reduced distractions. "I think it’s part of the culture and the leadership that we’ve already got to kind of make sure we focus on this thing. We’ve got one week man if we do what we need to do and we play our game and we find a way to win this game, we can party and have fun in Vegas for the rest of our lives," Travis described the big game.

"Let all the excitement... there will be plenty of Super Bowls for you to attend for the festivities when you’re done playing the game, or still playing, and I think everybody is pretty motivated and still locked in on the task at hand, and it’s exciting being out here in Vegas, I’ll tell you that."