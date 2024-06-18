Here's What Joe Alwyn Has to Say After Breaking Long Time Silence on His Breakup With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's breakup sent a wave of shock last year when the two announced weren't seeing each other anymore. The two had been seeing each other for almost six years.

After almost a year after separation Alwyn broke his silence on the break and confessed he has made peace with the break up with the Grammy-award-winning songstress.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

In an interview with The Times, Alwyn shared that his relationship with Swift was "long, loving" and "fully committed." When asked if he had heard of his ex's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, he gave a rather coy response.

Alwyn said, "In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can [empathize] ...This isn't a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about ... " It is speculated that the album's track titled, So Long London is about the British actor. "I would hope that anyone and everyone can [empathize] and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in," Alwyn further added.

The actor continued about how celebrity relationships are perceived post a break up over tabloids. "So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition," he told the outlet as he explained the scenario. "And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that," Alwyn shared.

Speaking about their mutual breakup, Alwyn shared why the former couple chose to keep it personal. The duo wanted to "keep the more private details of our relationship private."

He added, "It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now," explaining how keeping things to themselves has helped him get a grip and move on in life. The pair had barely marked presence in public with each other, except for a few dinner dates. The ex-pair started seeing each other in 2016 and called it quits in April 2023 as reported by ET Online.

Speaking of how he's doing currently, Alwyn said, "Look, this is also a little over a year ago now, and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life — professionally and personally. I feel really good." Swift, on the other hand, is dating NFL star and Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce.