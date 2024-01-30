Here’s What Jason Kelce Texted Brother Travis Kelce After Chiefs Beat Ravens

In a heartwarming post-game moment, Jason Kelce, the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, shared a poignant message following the team’s victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. The emotional exchange between the Kelce brothers unraveled on the field at M&T Bank Stadium, facilitating a glimpse into the bonds that extend beyond the realm of football. As Travis preps for his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons, the absence of a face-off with his brother, Jason, brings forth a different kind of connection. Last year, the Kelce brothers made history as the first pair of siblings to play in the Super Bowl, with Jason representing the Philadelphia Eagles against Travis’ Chiefs in Arizona.

"Finish this motherfucker" - Jason Kelce to Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/ewmLYm1M7H — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) January 28, 2024

As per Fox News reports, this time, Jason, donning a Chiefs beanie and a vibrant yellow and red Hawaiian shirt, embraced his brother with visible emotion, offering a heartwarming message for the next step. Jason exclaimed, “I know it wasn't easy. I know it was a hard year. Finish it. Finish this motherf-----!” Travis, reciprocating his elder brother’s enthusiasm, responded, "How about it! F---, yeah, dog. Goddamn, I love you. I love you, big dog." The Kelce brothers’ heartwarming exchange highlights the profound connection that transcends the competitive nature of the game. Travis, a prominent player for the Chiefs, flaunted his skills once again in the AFC Championship Game, contributing prominently to the team’s victory over the Ravens. Travis’ stellar performance included a perfect record of 11 catches on 11 targets, accumulating 116 yards, and scoring a crucial touchdown. The Mahomes-Kelce connection, beneficial to the success against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, proved prominent once again.

How it started ... how it's going pic.twitter.com/GMSXTYnsCj — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 29, 2024

The post-game celebration also featured a lighthearted moment between the brothers, with Travis jokingly asking Jason, "You keep your shirt on this time?" referring to the previous game where Jason went shirtless in the bitter Buffalo cold when Travis scored. To which Jason quipped, “I did ... for right now. We’ll see how it goes.” The emotional reunion continued as Jason, visibly choked up, congratulated Travis for overcoming challenges throughout the season and returning to the Super Bowl for a consecutive year. As per People, on another note, during their New Heights podcast, Travis revealed the story behind the Big Yeti nickname. He shared, “I had the big beard; I had the long hair; I had the chest hair, back hair, arm hair, and leg hair. I was just a big ole Yeti out there, man. All the homies on the court were calling me ‘Big Yeti’—especially ’cause I was a low post player, so I was just down there giving work, handing out work in the post.”

As the Chiefs look ahead to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, the Kelce brothers' shared journey adds a personal touch to the team's pursuit of back-to-back NFL championships, making their connection a standout narrative amid sporting glory.