Here’s What Ivanka Trump Thinks of Kim Kardashian’s Extravagant Christmas Celebration

If there’s one family that everybody has been keeping up with, it’s the Kardashians! Not only has The Kardashians earned success and fame from a global audience, but it continues to remain a favorite among fans. For any sort of holiday, birthday, or even a basic party, the family is known to throw together a very impressive and almost flawless soiree. Kim Kardashian is primarily known to throw some incredible bashes.

This year’s Christmas celebrations were no exception as she went all out! The mother of four has been actively sharing glimpses of her $60 Million mansion decorated with the finest touch of design and creativity. Kardashian decided to go for an all-white theme this year and her decoration while minimalistic, is a masterful piece of art! Now, a certain someone has also been spotted hanging out with Kardashian around the holiday season!

The SKIMS mogul took to Instagram to share a carousel of her children and her along with her sister Khloe and her kids too! Kardashian stunned in a baby blue and silver glimmery ensemble with faux fur and a plunge neck. The mother of two appeared ravishing in her outfit for the day which was more than fit for the occasion.

Like their mom, the Kardashian children didn’t disappoint when it came to gearing up for the day looking savage! The beauty mogul shares her four children: North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint with her ex-husband Kanye West. The ladies of the house color-coordinated with their mother and appeared just as little divas. The boys on the other hand were charming and suave as ever in their all-black outfits for the day.

The family of five looked more than cheerful in front of the many snow-dusted Christmas trees that also graced the white hall they were standing in. The window behind those tall festive trees offered a teensy glimpse of the glittery and grand outdoors. Outside were a dozen trees that were bathed in twinkling lights from foliage to their stumps, elegantly coiled around. It was truly an enchanting sight to behold! Kardashian captioned the post: “Christmas 2023.”

The post got dozens of responses from her network of high-profile friend circles, but one particular socialite who she was recently spotted hanging out with also commented on the post. The mystery person is none other than former President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The socialite commented, “So beautiful! Merry Christmas!” Trump’s comment echoed the voice of many other admirers who marveled at the decorations and the fun shenanigans the family got up to this year. Other admirers included her sister Khloe Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Olivia Pierson, and several of her friends from the entertainment industry.

Earlier this year, Trump and Kardashian attended the grand opening of the Fontainebleau featuring Justin Timberlake. The duo was seen dancing alongside each other and chatting the night away. Trump’s comment prompted speculations of them possibly spending Christmas together as well! Whether or not their friendship will continue to bloom through many such interactions remains to be seen. However, for the moment they seem to be on good terms with each other.

