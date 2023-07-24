This Is What Happened To The Extras On 'Friends' Set If They Ever Attempted To Talk to Jennifer Aniston

Friends is a renowned sitcom that was released in the early nineties and still makes fans laugh to this day and age. With its light comedic relief followed by the warm storyline and heartwarming character development, the show is well deserving of the several awards it's earned through the years.

Filming the series itself was a mammoth task by itself, and while both cast and crew enjoyed the process alongside gifted actors, the extras on set had a different set of rules to follow as The Things mentioned. One such extra revealed what it was like being an extra on set and what would happen if anyone attempted to talk to Jennifer Aniston while she was waiting for her cue to begin her scene.

Comedian Anjelah Johnson emphasized her journey to get to where she currently is. The actress highlighted her humble beginnings and recalled the time she was an extra on the show. "I started out as an extra on Friends," revealed Johnson as she began highlighting her experience. After being asked about it further, she mentioned that she appeared in seasons 9 and 10 respectively. She'd often appear in the coffee shop behind the main cast. "Yeah I was in the coffee shop," claimed Johnson.

The actress went on to describe how her fans would often tag her online enquiring, "if this was you". And Johnson would later confirm that it was indeed her. "I've had people tag me in photos, they'd be like is this you?" said Johnson and added in confirmation, "Yeah, that's me". Then, she went on to mention how to 'spot' her in the coffee shop and recalled having 'really long hair at the time' and described her experience as one of the coolest in her life.

As the conversation progressed, Johnson notes how it isn't an easy task being an extra on set and how each actor and actress had to be hyperaware of whispering while filming. "You had to be a really gifted extra," said Johnson. She then mentioned that there were very strict protocols that all extras on set had to adhere to. The TikTok influencer also highlights the sensitivity of the microphone while on set and hence none of the extras were allowed to have a real conversation while filming. "They had to pretend talk," revealed Johnson.

She then looked back at another protocol that was one of the most important rules compared to the previous ones - no talking to the stars. "If somebody tried to like talk to the stars, that was a big no-no, you're out," claimed Johnson.

She then recalled the time that someone tried to have a conversation with the Wanderlust actress. The other extra was reportedly attempting to have a conversation with Aniston while she was waiting for her cue to enter the coffee shop. "They'll be like ah, get her out of here, move her over there, please! Get her out of the way!" recalled Johnson.

