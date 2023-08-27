Here's Tom Brady’s ‘Real’ Resume Back From The Year 2000 Before He Joined the NFL

Tom Brady is one of the world’s most established and gifted athletes. Being in the NFL has only made him more resilient, tough, and charming over the years. Although he recently announced his retirement from American football, the star continues to pave the path for future athletes, creating an impact. There was, however, a time when he was fearful of not making it in the field. He shared a picture of his actual resume from back in the 2000s, when he was still playing high school football.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Brian Bahr

Also Read: Gisele Bündchen Works on Revenge Bod Amidst Ex-Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Steamy Romance

According to CNBC, Brady has been sincerely passionate about transforming into a pro athlete in the said field since his childhood. And did everything he possibly could from a young age to achieve it. His role model was reportedly Joe Montana, a quarterback.

As soon as he finished Grad school at the University of Michigan in 1999, he set forth to pursue his ultimate goal: to play in the NFL. Now, getting into such a prestigious unit isn’t a piece of cake given the competition, accompanied by raw talent, that only increases each year. With players getting hungrier for the glory of being part of the organization.

It seems Brady clearly understood his conundrum, and while he lacked no talent, he recalled how much he "struggled" back in his university days. In a conversation with host Michael Strahan from E!’s "In The Room, Brady opened up about his experience back in Michigan. "I was a late bloomer. I struggled in college. I struggled at the early part of my career like I was never the first guy chosen," confessed Brady upon recollection.

Also Read: Irina Shayk Cuts Off Her “Loose Lipped” Friends in Bid to Make Her Relationship With Tom Brady Work

Shortly after, in 2014, he shared a picture of his age-old resume that the athlete put together when times were tough as a 22-year-old figuring out how to achieve his goals. In the resume that had major information redacted, Brady actually had pretty impressive work experience. He reportedly worked a summer internship for Merrill Lynch between 1998 and 1999. His responsibilities included reporting to the senior sales broker, inventory control, researching stock and mutual fund reports for different clients, and several other tasks.

Also Read: Tom Brady Sportingly Laughs off His Puzzled Look at the BLACKPINK Concert With Daughter Vivian

In his first season in the NFC, Tom Brady won the same amount of NFC Championships as Aaron Rodgers did his entire NFC career.



Brady achieved that by beating Rodgers on his home field. pic.twitter.com/h4K6yGPxQx — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) August 18, 2023

He recorded his supposed first job in 1996 when he worked at the Ann Arbor Park Summer Festival. His role was park security manager. Even here, he learned some valuable lessons from being entrusted with such a high level of responsibility.

As per his resume, Brady’s primary role was supervision. "Supervised park security; maintained stock; and replaced inventory". He also "received hands-on experience in customer contact areas". Other opportunities between 1997 and 1999 included other odd jobs such as being involved in the construction business and being a sales representative for a golf course.

More from Inquisitr

Tom Brady Reflects on ‘Incredible Blessings’ of Life While Celebrating Birthday With Kids in Africa

Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady’s Post About His ‘Incredible’ Birthday Trip to Africa With Kids