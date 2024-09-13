Here's the Secret Why Fans Never See Anyone Running Alongside Tom Cruise in His Action Scenes

Tom Cruise has established himself as a successful action star with the most hits in his kitty where he has to punch someone in the face, grit his jaw, and run. Whether it's his Mission Impossible franchise, Top Gear, Jack Reacher, and so on, the actor seems to be running non-stop. However, if you have failed to notice, he, most of the time, runs alone. Why? His co-star reveals the secret.

The Mummy co-star, Annabelle Wallis, told The Independent, "I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, 'Nobody runs on-screen [with me],' and I said, 'But I'm a really good runner.'" Surprisingly, Cruise accommodated Wallis, making her the only one who was fortunate enough to run alongside the 62-year-old actor, an opportunity so rare. But how did she do it?

"So, I would time my treadmill so that he'd walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes. So, that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise," Wallis excitedly said. But, she didn't elaborate on why Cruise never allowed anyone, until Wallis, to run with him in the movies.

For instance, in Vanilla Sky, he ran alone, and again in Minority Report. And he also had no one to keep up with in all the Mission Impossible films. And the rest of his films, some people tried to run but for some reason or the other, the scene didn't last long. But, the question remains, why does the actor have a no-run rule, except Wallis who possessed impressive persuasion skills.

Well, we hate to reveal to you that it's no big secret except that Cruise runs with such a fiery speed he believes nobody else can match up with him. The fans go crazy when he's jumping off the cliffs, pulling the most life-threatening stunts, flying jets, running along the edge of a surface, and doing all sorts of things that defy a common man. And the more he does this, the more his films perform great at the box office.

Interestingly, his running is directly proportional to his film's success. According to data revealed by Rotten Tomatoes, movies such as A Few Good Men and Rain Man, in which ran for less than 500 feet have an average box office collection of $113 million- approved by 59.2% audience approval.

Furthermore, their study revealed, that films like Vanilla Sky and Collateral, in which he ran around 1,000 feet, boosted his box office earnings to $413 million with 66.7% audience approving of the film. In addition, when he ran for more than 1,000 feet, for instance, in Minority Report and Mission Impossible-Fallout, the collection escalated to $471 million, with 76% approval.

Well, of course, these numbers come with an exception but it is still safe to say, that he's among the most entertaining stars of the Hollywood industry and an unbeatable action star who has ruled the hearts of his fans for nearly 40 years.