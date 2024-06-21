Here's The Secret Celebrity Who Is on Donald Trump’s Frequent Call List: "I’m Not Going to Go There"

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is not really interested in discussing her relationship with former President Donald Trump. This came to light during a recent interview with The New York Times. The reporter, David Marchese, asked Williams about being on Trump's frequent call list.

This information was revealed during his criminal trial. Williams' reaction was one of surprise and hesitation. "I mean, is this what this interview is about?" she responded.

She was was clearly taken aback by the question. Marchese persisted, expressing curiosity about what they might have discussed during their conversations. "When somebody has a chance to talk to a president, I'm curious what they talked about," he said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Williams tried to deflect by stating that she has spoken to multiple presidents throughout her life. "I talk to a lot of presidents. I spoke to Barack, I spoke to the Clintons. I spoke to every president since I've been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I'll have you know," she said.

However, Marchese didn't relent. He kept asking more questions, like what presidents might want to know from someone like her. At this point, Williams shut down the line of questioning firmly. "I don't know, I'm not going to go there," she said. She made it clear she had no intention of divulging details about her conversations with Trump or any other president.

Donald Trump vs Serena Williams tennis match. pic.twitter.com/zUbxbwjBMb — Glue Guy Sports (@GlueGuy_Sports) October 11, 2023

Madeleine Westerhout, a former executive assistant to Trump, testified in May. Prosecutors showed emails between Westerhout and Rhona Graff, a Trump Organization employee.

It was from January 2017, shortly after Trump's inauguration, as per MSN. In the emails, Westerhout asked Graff to compile a list of people Trump frequently spoke to. Graff obliged, sending an Excel spreadsheet that included Williams' name.

It was along with Trump family members, former aides like Michael Cohen and Allen Weisselberg, and cable news personalities like Bill O'Reilly, Jeanine Pirro, and Joe Scarborough.

Serena Williams did not endorse felon trump. That’s another MAGA lie in this “#BlacksForTrump campaign trick” the racist GOP is using. Drown out the noise. #VoteBlueForABetterAmerica — Honorable Grandma 💙🙌🏽 (@JoeKamalaTicket) June 16, 2024

Williams was one of the most successful and influential athletes of her generation. It's conceivable that Trump or any other president wanted a connection with Williams for various reasons – be it her celebrity status, influence in the sports world, or even potential business opportunities.

Watching Williams' not willing to discuss her relationship with Trump is very understandable, given the polarizing nature of his presidency. The revelation adds an interesting layer to their public interactions over the years.

Williams declared her intention to retire in September 2022, capping a glittering tennis career that included 23 Grand Slam victories. She addressed a wide range of subjects, including what to do after retirement, in advance of a brand-new eight-part documentary that ESPN+ will begin streaming next month. Trump and Williams were spotted meeting at a Gucci cocktail party in 2009.

Trump even let Williams score a point during a tennis match in 2015 at his Virginia golf club, as per Yahoo!