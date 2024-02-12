Here's the Reason Why Taylor Swift Has Never Performed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift, despite her immense popularity, has notably never graced the Super Bowl halftime stage with her presence. Well, her absence do spark questions, given the star-studded lineup that typically graces the annual event. The lineup included luminaries such as Prince, Beyoncé, Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Rihanna.

Love my feed this morning after the Super Bowl.



Anyone talking about the game? No.

Anyone talking about Usher’s performance? No.

Taylor Swift? I’m flooded with content. pic.twitter.com/PeIcS7umL8 — Josh Rom (@JoshRomOnAir) February 12, 2024

Swift has been a major topic of discussion leading up to the Super Bowl this year. It's not because she will participate in the halftime show, but rather because of her boyfriend. Star tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be playing in the game against the San Francisco 49ers. Swift is anticipated to attend the Super Bowl in support of Kelce. It will be possible after leaving Tokyo the same evening as one of her Eras Tour performances. Many people undoubtedly wonder why Swift has never performed at the Super Bowl. Swift had reportedly turned down the role for years. One of the reasons was her "long-term partnership" with Coca-Cola, the competitor company to Pepsi. It was the Super Bowl halftime sponsor, as per New York Magazine. There were reports that she was offered a contract when Apple Music became the official sponsor in 2022. According to TMZ, she turned it down as she was working on re-recording her album at the time.

Swift's appearance has been warmly welcomed by the NFL, which has promoted her music on social media and regularly cut to her emotions during live broadcasts. She's clearly had an impact on Gen Z and female NFL viewership. Another possible explanation for Swift's decision not to participate in the halftime show is her busy schedule. She is re-recording her first six albums, four of which have already been released: Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version), and 1989 (Taylor's Version). She released her album Midnights in October 2022, which recently won two Grammy awards, including a historic fourth Album of the Year award for Swift.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Nwachukwu

Swift might say yes to hosting the Super Bowl halftime show once all of these albums are out, but most likely not before. Even though halftime performers typically receive no compensation, Super Bowl viewing holds a big value. As previously reported by Insider, Rihanna experienced a 140% increase in streams and a 390% increase in song sales after leaving the stage last year. Swift wouldn't make as much money if she played a medley of her best hits, including some that she hasn't had time to rerecord, since this would increase streaming and sales of songs that aren't her own. Another possibility is that Swift is just too big of a celebrity to play in the Super Bowl. Usually, musicians utilize the event to promote their newest albums, international tours, or, in Rihanna's case, skincare and beauty lines. Swift won't get much publicity, though, as the Eras Tour is expected to bring in billions of dollars, the concert film is expected to break box office records, and Swift is having an impact on local economies that goes beyond that of the NFL.