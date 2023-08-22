This is The Real Reason Why Taylor Swift Detests Justin Bieber

Given that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been close friends for more than a decade, it is not surprising that Swift does not get along with Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. In addition to allegations that Bieber publicly cheated on Gomez in the past, the Anti-Hero hitmaker and Bieber have had a number of disagreements, the most recent of which concerned her master recordings.

Swift has always been adamantly opposed to Gomez and Bieber getting back together because she thought the latter would be bad for her friend, per The Things. Despite the fact that Selena has obviously moved on and Justin Bieber is now happily married to Hailey Bieber, Taylor still finds him repulsive. What actually started the conflict between the two in the first place?

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Shares the Unique Reason Behind Her Hilarious Stage Name

View this post on Instagram A post shared by inactive | moved to @editzwlove (@movedtoeditzwlove)

Swift was very generous when she allowed the then-teenager to tour with her and perform in front of tens of thousands of fans, even as Bieber was riding high from the success of his debut single, One Time. This move undoubtedly helped Bieber's career take off much faster than anyone could have predicted.

In 2010, Bieber started dating Gomez. Although everything seemed good between them at first, Bieber's infidelity soon caused them to have problems that lasted until 2013. Several women came out with allegations that they had slept with the singer; and while Gomez never addressed the charges, her repeated breakups with Bieber proved that there was some truth to the allegations.

Swift was seen passing by Bieber and Gomez backstage at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, but her facial expression revealed that she wasn't thrilled to see the duo together again, especially given they had only split up a few months previously. She smiled at the couple but then a camera caught her looking away and making a vomit-like expression, per HuffPost. In a 2019 open letter on Tumblr, she went so far as to suggest Bieber had cheated on Gomez, per Elle.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Christine Brown for Making Fun of Ex-Kody Brown in Season 18 Premiere

When Kanye West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian accused Swift of being a 'snake' in August 2016, Bieber stood with the duo. Bieber looked to be mocking Swift when he posted a screenshot of a FaceTime chat between himself and West on Instagram. "Taylor Swift what up," the caption said.

Swift did not respond, but when news broke that Bieber's manager Scooter Braun was set to acquire Big Machine Records, the former country star issued a statement about the deal, saying Braun wanted to sabotage her career, and that she was left out of bidding for her master recordings.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Night Out Sparks Controversy Amid Khloe's Heartbreak

Justin Bieber finally picked a side in the Taylor Swift/Kanye West feud https://t.co/frsZVtGPt7 pic.twitter.com/1wEnkf18Pr — Mashable (@mashable) August 2, 2016

Bieber launched a scathing assault on Swift. “Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts, or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate Scooter isn’t fair… Anyway, one thing I know is both Scooter and I love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication.”

Even though Swift did not respond, they are still at odds. Swift even attempted to get Bieber booted out of a gym in Los Angeles in 2020, TMZ reported. Swift had a gym appointment, and Bieber was at the wrong place at the wrong time and was asked to leave. Bieber allegedly refused to leave and completed his exercise.

Taylor Swift Fans Clap Back At Justin Bieber After He Posts Cryptic Message During Her Scooter Braun Feud



After Taylor Swift accused Scooter Braun of preventing her from playing her old music, Justin Bieber chimed in – and was met with a backlash from fans who demanded that… pic.twitter.com/4ff5VBEeoT — dolcify (@OfficialDolcify) November 15, 2019

More from Inquisitr

Outrage Erupts as 'Teen Mom' Star Jade Cline Faces Backlash Over Controversial Parenting Choice

Kim Kardashian Critics Find ‘Embarrassing’ Detail in Her New Late Night Bike Ride Pics From Italy