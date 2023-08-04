Revealing The Real Reason Why Tom Brady Won’t Celebrate His Birthday With Rumored Lover Irina Shayk

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been seeing each other more and more, but they won't be spending his upcoming birthday together. The former NFL quarterback's 46th birthday is August 3, and after starting a new relationship with Shayk, 37, he seems poised to have a fantastic year. After supposedly spending the night together in late July, Brady was seen on camera stroking the model's face in the car when paused at a traffic light.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady, Irina Shayk spotted getting flirty, touchy-feely after sleepover at his house https://t.co/0flZ0REeZW pic.twitter.com/UH661ow0BW — Page Six (@PageSix) July 24, 2023

An anonymous source told Us Weekly, "He’ll be spending his birthday with the loves of his life — his children," adding that Brady "traveled to Africa and will be celebrating there with them." The insider adds that Brady is "still seeing" Shayk but is as focused as ever on his three children. He has a 15-year-old son named Jack with ex-Bridget Moynahan, a 13-year-old son named Benjamin, and a 10-year-old daughter named Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

According to Marca, he has spoken publicly about his desire to be there for his children after his divorce and to make the most of his time with them. In June, Brady posted on Instagram, "Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny, and Vivi means the world to me. They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily) and cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family because that’s what matters most."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

It has been stated that 37-year-old Irina Shayk, who is said to be in a relationship with the twice-retired athlete, would not be joining the family on their vacation. He is "still seeing Irina," according to another source. Their connection is "very new," the insider added, despite that, "they're enjoying spending time with each other."

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been the subject of dating rumors since June when they both traveled to Sardinia to celebrate the wedding of socialites Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick. Reports circulated that Shayk was "throwing herself" at Brady and "followed him around all weekend." Later, a spokesperson for the Victoria's Secret model said the rumors were untrue. However, near the end of July, the two were seen meeting again at the Bel Air Hotel and then going to Brady's house. The following day, Shayk supposedly went back to the hotel, and the football player picked her up again in the late afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

After being seen getting cozy with Shayk in Los Angeles a week earlier, Brady treated his 10-year-old daughter Vivian to a safari experience. The Super Bowl winner took his daughter on an adventure and shared images from their trip, including some incredible close-ups of lions and elephants. Vivian verified that Brady's favorite animal is a zebra, and they had a great time watching the big cats before moving on to them. A scribbled inscription in the sand at the safari said, "My dad loves zebras," as shown in one of the stories shared by Brady.

