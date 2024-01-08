Here’s the Real Reason Why Pedro Pascal Wore a Sling to the 2024 Golden Globes Awards

Pedro Pascal made an entrance at the 2024 Golden Globes that raised concerns, as he sported a visible sling on his arm, surprising many of his admirers. Despite the sling stealing some focus, it was Pascal's daring fashion statement that became the talk of the red carpet. He wore a sleek, form-fitting black turtleneck embellished with intricate white yarn knots. Pascal elegantly combined it with black trousers. While he remained discreet about the specifics of his injury, he casually mentioned to reporters that it was the result of a fall, according to details disclosed by People magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Earl Gibson III

“Be careful. It can happen to anybody," he said. Pascal, known for his role in Narcos, didn't explain how he got injured, but managed to look impressive despite wearing a cast that coordinated with his outfit. Also, he received his very first Golden Globe nomination for his role as Joel in The Last of Us, getting recognized for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama. The show itself received three Golden Globe nominations, including one for Best TV Drama Series and another for Pascal's co-star, Bella Ramsey.

"It can happen to anybody."



Pedro Pascal, who showed up to the Golden Globes red carpet with his arm in a sling, said his injury was caused by a fall. pic.twitter.com/ZpLgrNeXWI — The Associated Press (@AP) January 8, 2024

As Pascal boasts a sizable fanbase, it's no surprise that his admirers swiftly expressed concern about his injury on the social media platform X. Some observant fans even noticed a humorous detail. Pascal had cleverly painted his nails to spell out the word "ouch" in a funny nod to his injury. One user tweeted, "Ouch! Pedro Pascal waving his hand for them to take a picture of the manicure he got, fitting with his physical condition. Seriously, I love this man; he will make you smile at anything." Another user said, "Pedro Pascal is going to the golden globes with a broken arm…this ain’t right." Despite the injury, Pedro looked in good spirits at the Golden Globes, posing for the cameras and sharing a sweet moment with his fellow actors on the red carpet.

pedro pascal is going to the golden globes with a broken arm…this ain’t right pic.twitter.com/zIf72N373u — court (@voidsinclair) January 7, 2024

Earlier this week, snapshots revealing Pascal's arm injury emerged, leaving a shroud of uncertainty regarding the specifics of his fall and the circumstances leading to the injury. Details concerning the severity of his injury also remain undisclosed. US Weekly reported that these images surfaced from what seemed to be a New Year's Eve festivity and were shared by actress Jaime Ray Newman. Meanwhile, Pascal's role in The Last of Us not only elevated his status as a prominent actor but also solidified his online presence as a beloved paternal figure. Additionally, fans eagerly await the unfolding narrative of season 2 of the show.

Ouch! Pedro Pascal waving his hand for them to take a picture of the manicure he got fitting with his physical condition, seriously I love this man, he will make you smile at anything. #GoldenGlobes2024 #PedroPascal pic.twitter.com/T90ArUYl7E — marta ❁ (@galitzinecmfort) January 8, 2024

Debuting in early 2023, the post-apocalyptic series introduces Joel and Ellie as they embark on a crucial expedition across a desolate America. The show, as mentioned by the Daily Mail, received renewal for a second season, signaling its success and promising continuation. Furthermore, the off-screen bond between the two leads, Pascal and Ramsey, blossomed into a close and meaningful friendship beyond their on-screen partnership. Pascal said, “I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it.”

