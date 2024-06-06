Here's The Question Jimmy Kimmel Says Made Donald Trump Pause Uncomfortably During Fox Interview

Jimmy Kimmel is not coming slow in his jokes on Donald Trump. The comedian took notice of Trump's outings after he was convicted in the Hush Money trial, including his first-ever interview (after the verdict) with Fox News. The former president was found guilty in all 34 felony counts for falsifying business records to hide the hush payment made to Stormy Daniels.

In his monologue, the late-night host discussed the specific question out of the three which made the 77-year-old slightly uncomfortable. The questions were related to de-classifying controversial files related to the 9/11 attack, John F. Kennedy, and Jeffrey Epstein if he's re-elected as president in the 2024 elections, according to HuffPost.

The Fox hosts first asked if he'd declassify 9/11 files and then if he would declassify JFK files. The ex-commander-in-chief quickly responded with a "Yeah" to both questions. However, when Fox & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Trump if he'd de-classify Epstein's files, he paused for a brief moment as if pondering and answered, "Yeah."

There is virtually no possibility of any of this coming to pass.



Any truthful documents related to these matters have likely been destroyed or were never documented to begin with.



Even if Trump were inclined to reveal the truth, the American public would never be able to fully… — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) June 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Kimmel quipped, "Forget the fact that he had four years to do this the first time around and forget the fact that he brought half the classified files to his house. What I found interesting: He's very quick to answer the first two questions, but No. 3? Not quite as fast," referring to Trump's friendship with the disgraced financier Epstein before he died of apparent suicide. Kimmel then joked on behalf of Trump, "Not all of them! If I'm [Trump] mentioned, no."

The presumptive presidential Republican nominee gave his first interview after being declared a convicted felon. The 12 jurors from New York deliberated for 9 1/2 hours before the verdict but Trump has denied committing those crimes and consistently called the trial a "scam" and a political vendetta by his rival Joe Biden.

In his elaborate interview with Fox News, he repeated the statement and asserted, "It's weaponization, and it's a very dangerous thing. We've never had that in this country," referring to the criminal case against him. "People get it. It's a scam," adding, "And the Republican Party… they've stuck together in this. They see it's a weaponization of the Justice Department of the FBI and that's all coming out of Washington."

On the other hand, his political opponent Biden called Trump a "convicted felon" who "snapped" after the 2020 election. The 81-year-old told the crowd at a fundraising event in Greenwich, Connecticut, "For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency," per MSNBC.

"But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice," he added. Biden also told reporters at the White House last week, "It's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict."