Here's the Hefty Amount Wendy Williams Owes in Federal Taxes Amid Her Recent Health Scare

It's no good news for Wendy Williams. The TV personality has been slapped with a federal tax lien worth more than half a million dollars. The host of the renowned television talk show The Wendy Williams Show has found herself in a legal and monetary mess amid her ongoing health struggle with FTD.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lars Niki

TMZ obtained the court documents where the federal government ordered the cultural sensation to pay her taxes on the New York City apartment she bought in 2021 which is worth $4.5 million. They claim that Williams owes them $568,451.57 for the years of 2019 and 2021.

It was reported that the lien was approved in January 2024 and recorded with the New York City Department of Finance in early February. The document read, "As provided by section 6321, 6322, and 6323 of the Internal Revenue Code, we are giving a notice that taxes (including interest and penalties) have been assessed against the following-named taxpayer," per Radar Online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WendyWilliamsOfficial (@therealwendywilliamsonline)

The federal government said, "We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid. Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes,and additional penalties, interest, and costs that may accrue."

Williams' financial struggles amid her cognitive issues have been highlighted in her controversial documentary, Where is Wendy Williams? The representatives of the former daytime talk show host revealed her health condition two days before the release of the two-part docuseries.

The official statement from her team read, "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information. and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."

In the documentary, Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. said doctors have related her frontotemporal dementia to her excessive alcohol use. The fearless commentator and Hot Topics queen has been in the care center and ever since her absence from her famous pink chair, her family has spoken up for the first time to PEOPLE.

"We've all seen the images over the last few months — and, really, few years — of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt," said her niece Alex Finnie, who also made an appearance in the documentary. "It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state."

One of the heartwrenching scenes from the docu-series is when her driver says, "I don't know what the hell is going on. I think she's losing [her] memory. She doesn't know who I am sometimes." To this day, Williams is in the facility, and only a court-appointed guardian has access to her, not even her family can visit her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brook Christopher

Her family clarified they have no clue where she is and they cannot call her either. Only she can call them. Williams' 65-year-old sister Wanda said, "The people who love her cannot see her. I think the big [question] is: How the hell did we get here?"