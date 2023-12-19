Ivana Trump, the iconic first wife of former President Donald J. Trump, was not one to back down when it came to safeguarding her interests, both during her high-profile divorces and on the verge of alleged breaches of confidentiality. In the wake of her publicly scrutinized split from former president Donald Trump, Ivana faced yet another legal battle with her third ex-husband, the wealthy Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzuccheli, Famous for her wit and assertiveness, Ivana bagged a substantial settlement following her divorce from Donald, earning $14 million, luxurious properties, and even a timeshare at the opulent Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. However, her subsequent divorce from Mazzucchelli took a tumultuous turn, leading to a legal battle fueled by accusations of breach of confidentiality.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

Ivana rejected his proposal at first but accepted it three years later. She married the Italian hotshot Mazzucchelli in 1995 but sadly divorced him after 20 months. As per the sources of Nicki Swift, in October 1997, Ivana shared the existence of a confidentiality clause in their prenuptial agreement, asserting, "We had a confidentiality clause, but basically what was mine is mine and what was his is his." The separation took a shocking twist when Mazzucchelli allegedly violated this clause by speaking publicly about their relationship. After Mazzucchelli’s public statements, Ivana swiftly took legal action. Her divorce attorney filed a lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction against Mazzucchelli to prevent further violations of the confidentiality clause and to recover damages. "We filed a lawsuit for a permanent injunction to prevent him from further violating the confidentiality clause of their pre-nuptial agreement and to recover damages resulting from the breach, which threatens to injure her ongoing business ventures," Trump's divorce attorney exclaimed at that time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Andanson/Sygma

Mazzucchelli’s representative said in a statement, "Proceedings were brought following defamatory articles in the US and worldwide press published over the last three weeks," Mazzucchelli proclaimed, "It's over!" Ivana ferociously refuted this statement, creating a public spat that spiked the conflict. As the drama bubbled up, Mazzucchelli countersued both Ivana and her second ex-husband, Donald, for defamation. Mazzucchelli expressed, "I've been crucified by the press, and as for The Donald? He's done nothing but knife me in the back. Maybe he's jealous, from what I read, I'm painted as a gigolo. But she can have it all, with my compliments. It's my parting gift to her."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham/Sygma/Corbis

Ultimately, both lawsuits were settled out of court, bringing an end to the legal turmoil between Ivana and Mazzucchelli. Unfortunately, Mazzucchelli passed away in 2017 at the age of 74. Ivana, after navigating the complexities of her high-profile divorces, tragically met her demise on July 14, 2022, from an apparent fall at her cherished Upper East Side home in Manhattan.

