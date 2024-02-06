INQUISITR.COM / Celebrity

Here's the Dirt on the 4 Carat and $6k Diamond Bracelet That Travis Kelce Gave Taylor Swift

By Tavishi
Published on : 00:01 PST, Feb 6, 2024
Here's the Dirt on the 4 Carat and $6k Diamond Bracelet That Travis Kelce Gave Taylor Swift
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L & R) Photo by Cooper Neill; (inset) Gotham

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is not only aiming for another Super Bowl ring, but he has also recently gifted his girlfriend, pop sensation Taylor Swift, a stunning bracelet. Swift, 34, attended the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens in a red-and-black ensemble, accessorized with a special piece of jewelry. The opulent bracelet, a product of the collaboration between Michelle Wie West and the jewelry brand Wove, flaunts an impressive collection of over 4 carats of diamonds and commands a retail value of $5,680, as detailed in a report from Page Six.

 

 

The relationship between Kelce and Swift first sparked romance rumors in September 2023, and since then, the pop star has become a familiar face at Chiefs' games, frequently seen supporting her boyfriend from the sidelines. Despite the speculation surrounding a possible engagement, an insider revealed to the Daily Mail that Kelce is not planning to propose anytime soon. However, he has reportedly discussed with family and friends how to make a potential engagement special for Swift. While an insider advises against fans getting their hopes up for an imminent proposal, Michelle Wie West provided insights into the collaboration with Wove and the crafting of Swift's friendship bracelet during an interview with ET

 

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

 

The addition of the TNT initials, representing "Taylor 'n' Travis," was described as a 'sentimental and cute and funny' touch, symbolizing the dynamite-like quality of their relationship. Wie West confirmed that she crafted two matching bracelets, with a daintier version for Swift and a chunkier counterpart for the 6-foot-5 footballer. However, it remains unclear whether Kelce has publicly worn his bracelet.

 

 

Expressing pride in the connection between Kelce and Swift, Kelce's sister shared on TikTok: "It just feels so full circle because Travis and Taylor started dating because of a friendship bracelet … and they’re a Pennsylvania company, which is Taylor’s home state."

 

 

The sentimental romantic journey between Kelce and Swift began in July 2023 when Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras tour concerts, attempting to gift her a personalized friendship bracelet. He later shared on his New Heights podcast, "I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

 

 

In this tale of love and connection, the bracelet serves as a symbol of the couple's journey, adding a touch of sparkle to both their personal and public lives. As Swift's relationship with Kelce blossomed, she embraced her role as a devoted girlfriend, frequently spotted cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands. In September 2023, the Anti-Hero singer attended her initial Chiefs game, witnessing their victory over the Chicago Bears from the exclusive Kelce family suite.

Share this article: Here's the Dirt on the 4 Carat and $6k Diamond Bracelet That Travis Kelce Gave Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Taylor Swift
More Stories on Inquisitr