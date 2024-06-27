Here's the 'Bizarre' Reason Why Stormy Daniels Decided to Become a Porn Star

Stormy Daniels turned enough heads with her hush-money trial against former President Donald Trump. The adult star has been making waves with her stupefying statements to the court against Trump who later got convicted in the case. But the conviction isn't the only thing that made everything controversial for Daniels.

According to Daily Mail, the 45-year-old gave weird reasons to answer why she joined the adult film industry. In a podcast Everything I Know About Me, she explained that in order to feed her horse she joined pornography. As bizarre as it sounds, this is exactly what Daniels claimed. Daniel's who is originally named Stephanie Gregory Clifford shared she never planned on becoming a stripper. "I made more money in two songs than I did in a week of shoveling horse manure," she said. Daniels revealed that it was in the year 1996 when she first attempted to strip for the reasons mentioned above.

BREAKING: New York Judge Merchan has denied Donald Trump's motion to dismiss the charges in the porn star Stormy Daniels hush money criminal case.

TRUMP TO FACE FIRST CRIMINAL TRIAL ON MARCH 25 IN NEW YORK. pic.twitter.com/fGayOUopbI — Parthiban Shanmugam (@hollywoodcurry) February 15, 2024

Furthermore, when asked why she wasn't mad at her father for abandoning the family, Daniels said, "But if a woman is being dishonest, it sort of takes that power away. And he never wanted children. So it's really hard to be angry at a man who didn't have that choice, which sounds very opposite of what we're used to hearing that, you know, women are the ones that should have the voice and the choice and whatever, but so, I think so should men - and he didn't." Speaking about her family and stepmom she revealed, "My stepmom was like very excited to teach me about horses and show me horses. She bought me my first pair of riding boots. It was nice to get away and have a clean place to sleep at least twice a year."

🚨🚨 In an interview with the Mirror on Sunday, Pornstar ‘horseface’ Stormy Daniels called on former First Lady Melania Trump to leave the former President due to his guilty verdict.



Daniels: "I don't know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him.… pic.twitter.com/0j6pJBXpXp — TheeAmerican76 (@TheeAmerican76) June 3, 2024

Explaining the hardships she shared how her mom would generally disappear for days in case of absence of food. "And I wouldn't eat. I panic. I can't stand to be hungry. It's such a trigger for me," Daniels explained how her past has shaped her present. The adult star also shared her vulnerable moments which she wasn't completely allowed to do in her tell-all book. She shared about her abuser from childhood and what she did as she grew up. "He's dead now, by the way, because I later went back to kill him. And he was already, he was already deceased. Although it shouldn't really matter because I know there's a police record." The omission of his name made the actor mad.

The woman at the centre of Donald Trump's 'hush money' trial says the former president's wife Melania should leave her husband as he is now a felon. Stormy Daniels made the comment in her first interview since Trump was convicted last week. @MyleeHogan #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/M3biSqpbV3 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) June 4, 2024

Sharing about her dynamics with her mother she shared, "And I will tell you that the second my daughter was born, every once of forgiveness, sympathy empathy - maybe I'm being too hard - [for] my mom went out the window and I completely stopped speaking to her. I haven't accepted a text, a phone call, a message, an email, nothing since the day my daughter was born," she said per Daily Mail. Spilling on the reason she said, once her daughter was born she understood, "I could not imagine how she did the things to me."