Here's the Bittersweet Reason Why Actor Lisa Kudrow is Rewatching Her 90s Iconic Sitcom 'Friends'

Are you a true fan of Friends? If yes, then you must have watched the show countless times. But despite being part of the 90s iconic sitcom, actor Lisa Kudrow admitted in the past that she couldn't bring herself to watch it for fear of not liking her work. However, everyone's beloved Phoebe Buffay is now rewatching it these days for this extremely emotional reason.

The now-60-year-old revealed, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, that she's revisiting the memories to keep her beloved 'friend' and late co-actor Matthew Perry alive in her life. While promoting her upcoming Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, Kudrow opened up about Perry (aka Chandler Bing), grief, and watching the show on loop for him.

"Honestly, I wasn't able to watch it because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK," said Kudrow. "And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]." Meanwhile, she added that while rewatching Friends, she laughs incessantly, reminiscing memories made with her co-stars.

The show was made memorable by the immensely talented cast: Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Kudrow, and Perry. It premiered on September 22, 1994, and was watched by approximately 21.5 million viewers at the time. The plot was around the life of a group of six best friends living in New York, some of whose friendships turn romantic. However, the show amassed a global audience over the years and became a cult show with a loyal fan following internationally.

Unfortunately, after Perry's sudden demise, the cast of the show grieved along with billions of fans. Kudrow, who shared the grief, recalled how naturally hilarious the deceased actor was. She said in the interview, "Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him. Especially someone like Matthew whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day?"

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023

Kudrow also noted that coincidentally, almost all of the cast members were naturally goofy and 'funny people' who brought immense joy and good energy to the set. "So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces," she added. As far as Perry is concerned, she said, "I think the world is remembering him the way he wanted to be remembered. I think that's happening [already]."

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home in his hot tub on October 23, 2023. Initially, it was said that he died of apparent drowning but later the high level of Ketamine in his body led to further investigation which is near to its completion. Additionally, the autopsy report noted drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (a drug used to treat opioid use disorder) as contributing to Perry's death, per Decider.

Shortly after his death, the Friends star cast released a joint statement, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. ... For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."