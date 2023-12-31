Here's The Amazing 6-Year Transformation of ‘Sister Wives’ Star Leon Brown

Leon Brown, the 28-year-old star of TLC's Sister Wives, who is Meri Brown, and Kody Brown's only child has candidly shared their path of self-discovery, including a recent reveal of their "6-year evolution" through never-before-seen transition images.

Leon shared a collage of photographs from 2018 to 2023 on their Instagram Story, sharing a visual story of their transformational journey. The photos show Leon at various stages of their transformation, from his early years with long hair to more recent ones with a noticeably lighter, shorter hairstyle, per The Sun.

Leon dressed all black, had long hair, and a white jacket with denim cuffs in the first photo. They were seen wearing a purple shirt and black shorts in another photo. Leon was seen in the third photo during their transition, with short curly hair, spectacles, and a blue and white fleece. In another photo, they wore a green shirt-jacket top with their hair tied back on the beach. They were dressed fully in black in the fifth photo, with a blue shirt jacket over it. They wore a black T-shirt and khaki jeans and had short, lighter hair in the most recent photo.

Image Source: Instagram | @leointhemountains

The caption, "6-year evolution of you," along with a playful note that said, "I am wearing Birkenstocks in all of these photos & did not do that on purpose," hints at a journey that extends beyond physical appearance. It's a journey marked by self-discovery, self-expression, and continuous evolution, as Leon bravely navigates the intricacies of identity in a gendered and confining environment.

Leon's transition extends into their personal and professional lives. Leon recently shared on their Instagram story, "I did a big & scary thing tonight & I'm so proud of myself for being brave & my inner child is so grateful. Open mic night is the best night. Thanks for sharing your hearts and words with us."

The Sister Wives star has stayed away from the show and opted to share their life on social media, revealing peeks into their path of self-discovery, health, and personal successes. The 28-year-old is happily married to Audrey Kriss, and their relationship has come to represent love, support, and trans joy. The couple's commitment to each other was commemorated on October 29, 2022, in a court ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the absence of Leon's parents, Kody and Meri.

Kriss, a talented graphic designer, and Leon met at Westminster College and began dating before getting engaged in January 2019, per Intouch Weekly. Their love story transcends the confines of Sister Wives, with Leon and Kriss choosing to keep their relationship and life mostly private.

The duo is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, using social media to share their stories and encourage inclusivity. Leon also voice their support for all the oppressed people and communities. One of Leon's older posts stated, "No one is free while others are oppressed." Leon hasn't shied away from standing in solidarity with Palestinian people, writing, "free Palestine" in their bio.

