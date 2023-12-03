Here's Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Complete Feud History

The Entire Timeline of Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Dispute

The tumultuous relationship between pop sensation Taylor Swift and hip-hop icon Kanye West has played out like a real-life soap opera over the last decade. Their feud has been a rollercoaster of emotions and public spectacle, from the infamous MTV VMA stage crash to leaked phone calls and social media battles. Let's unravel the twists and turns in this comprehensive timeline, from the moment Kanye interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech to the latest leaked phone call saga. Let's explore the highs, lows, and unexpected twists that define one of today's most talked-about celebrity feuds.

2009

On September 13, 2009, at the MTV Video Music Awards, West seized the spotlight and interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video. West's intervened to declare that Beyoncé's video was deserving. Taylor later told the reporters, ""I was standing on stage, and I was really excited because I'd just won the award, and then I was really excited because Kanye West was on stage... And then I wasn't excited anymore after that."

The very next day, West admitted to the impropriety on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. "I immediately knew in the situation that it was wrong and it was a spectacle," West said, also attributing the outburst to a mixture of "sincerity and alcohol" on Ellen. "It's actually someone's emotions that I stepped on. It was very, it was rude, period. I'd like to be able to apologize to her in person," he said. Swift graciously accepted the apology later, reflecting on the kindness shown by fellow artists and fans.

2010

Swift gave a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2010, singing Innocent from her album Speak Now. The lyrics, widely assumed to be about the 2009 West incident, conveyed a message of forgiveness and understanding. Swift's performance included lines like, "It's all right / Just wait and see / Your string of lights is still bright to me / Who you are is not where you've been / You're still an innocent / … It's okay / Life is a tough crowd / 32 and still growing up now."

2013

West boldly retracted his previous apology to Swift in a candid interview with the New York Times on June 16, 2013, asserting, "I don't have one regret. If anyone's reading this waiting for some type of full-on, flat apology for anything, they should just stop reading right now," he said. "Yeah, I think that I have like, faltered, you know, as a human. My message isn’t perfectly defined. I have, as a human being, fallen to peer pressure." He added, "I'm—I'm just—not afraid, but I know that would be such a distraction. It’s such a strong thing, and people have such a strong feeling about it. Dark Fantasy was my long, backhanded apology. You know how people give a backhanded compliment? It was a backhanded apology. It was like, all these raps, all these sonic acrobatics. I was like: “Let me show you guys what I can do, and please accept me back. You want to have me on your shelves."

2015

West and Swift's reunion at the Grammy Awards on February 8, 2015, sparked speculation about a possible collaboration, which West entertained in an interview with Ryan Seacrest. West stated his willingness to collaborate with any artist who has a distinct point of view and a large fan base. Swift discussed their evolving friendship in Vanity Fair in August 2015, noting the mutual respect that had grown over time. Despite the lack of concrete plans for collaboration, she recognized a positive connection. Swift presented West with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015. Her introduction made light of their infamous VMA confrontation, emphasizing her long-standing admiration for West's creative impact on music and beyond. West returned the favor by sending Swift flowers, prompting Swift to share a lighthearted Instagram post mocking West's 2020 presidential announcement.

2016

West debuted Famous at his Yeezy Show on February 9, 2016, with a controversial lyric about Swift insinuating his role in her fame. Swift's friends, including Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, immediately defended her on social media, even posting a photo of her brother, Austin, wearing Yeezy Boosts in solidarity. Swift indirectly addressed the incident in a powerful speech about overcoming challenges during the Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016. However, the controversy erupted on June 16, 2016, when Kim Kardashian claimed in GQ that Swift had pre-approved the Famous lyric, contradicting Swift's previous narrative. Swift's spokesperson issued a statement in response, acknowledging the phone call but disputing Kardashian's version of events.

July, 2016

West and Swift's feud reached its peak on July 17, 2016, when Kim Kardashian released video footage of a phone call between her husband, West, and Swift. This was centered on the contentious lyrics in West's song Famous, in which he claimed to have made Swift famous and implied a sexual encounter. The footage was released following Kardashian's appearance on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she discussed the issue.

In response to the videos, the internet erupted, and the hashtag #KimExposedTaylorParty began trending. Swift responded to the controversy with an Instagram post the same day. Swift stated that she could not "approve" a song that she had not heard and accused Kardashian and West of character assassination.

The conflict escalated further, with West declaring victory during a concert, saying, "Can't nobody talk s--- about Ye no more!" He praised his wife for her role in exposing the truth, referring to the Snapchat videos. The feud remained a hot topic in the media, with public opinion divided between West and Swift.

October, 2016

West and Swift both addressed the feud in different ways in the aftermath of the controversy. West insisted that he was not trying to "take down" Swift and that he only had love for her. An earlier version of West's song Famous with more controversial lyrics about Swift leaked in October 2016. The unreleased lyrics made explicit references to Swift owing him sex. The leaked version raised concerns about Kardashian's decision to post only edited footage on Snapchat, obscuring the full extent of West and Swift's conversation. Swift, on the other hand, maintained that she was not aware of the specific lyrics and accused the couple of selectively editing the footage to portray her negatively.

2017

Swift released her sixth studio album, Reputation, on August 23, 2017, nearly a year after Kardashian revealed a recorded phone call between Swift and West. Swift teased the announcement with enigmatic Instagram videos of a serpent, symbolically reclaiming the snake emoji that she was associated with after Kardashian's Snapchat videos went viral. The album, particularly the track This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, which was released on November 10, 2017, appeared to address West's ongoing feud. Swift declares, "There I was giving you a second chance / If only you weren't so shady / But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand / And therein lies the issue / Friends don't try to trick you / Get you on phone and mind-twist you." Swift's response to the song was more assertive, in contrast to her earlier, more subdued approach in songs like Innocent from 2010.

2019

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 14, 2019, Kardashian declared that there was no more Bad Blood between West and Swift. Kardashian stated that they had moved on from their feud, saying, "I feel like we'd all moved on." She even stated that she preferred being stuck in an elevator with Swift over another artist, Drake, who had a complicated relationship with West.

Swift laughed off the feud with the Wests in a candid interview with Elle in March 2019. She shared how she learned to triumph over petty bullying, emphasizing the power of laughter in disarming negativity, as she reflected on her experiences with bullies. Swift discussed the impact of an online hate campaign that labeled her a snake, tying it to her Reputation era dominated by snake imagery. She explained how repurposing the symbol assisted her in overcoming bullying.

However, on April 26, 2019, Kardashian appeared to make a reference to the feud on Instagram. Kardashian's post of snake jewelry during the release of Swift's single ME! reignited speculation about their relationship. Swift slammed West's Famous music video in June 2019, calling it 'revenge porn.' This occurred during her legal battle with Scooter Braun over the acquisition of her musical catalog. Swift accused West of organizing a revenge porn music video in which she was stripped naked, emphasizing the emotional toll of the ongoing feud.

2019

Swift found solace in songwriting by August 8, 2019, as she addressed her feud with Kanye West. In a Vogue cover interview, she explained why she chose to write the song This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things from her Reputation album as a way to protect her mental health and tell her side of the story.

She opened up to Rolling Stone in September 2019 by expressing her displeasure with their dynamic, citing instances of West's two-faced behavior and his attempt to reconcile publicly following private interactions.

2020

The full phone call between West and Swift was leaked online on March 20, 2020, four years after Kardashian shared an edited version. West asks Swift to promote his new song on Twitter in the leaked audio. "So it says, 'To all my Southside n----- that know me best/ I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex," continues West with a giggle. Swift responds with a laugh, "That's not mean." Despite Kardashian's reservations, West insists that it is his wife's favorite line. Swift considers the proposal cautiously, relieved that it is not derogatory.

Kardashian responded to the leaked phone call between West and Swift on March 24, 2020, returning to Twitter and expressing her embarrassment while defending her stance. Kardashian clarified that her only concern was Swift's lie about West not seeking permission, emphasizing that they did speak. She stated that no one denied using the term 'bitch' without Swift's permission. Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, responded by repeating her initial statement and questioning the motivation for leaking the video. The exchange added a new wrinkle to the two celebrities' long-running feud.

