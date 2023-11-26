Notable Celebrities We Said Goodbye to in 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Buckner

The deaths of well-known celebrities in 2023 have cast a shadow over various industries, leaving a collective sense of sadness and reflection. This year has seen the departure of luminaries who have enriched our lives with their talent and charisma, ranging from iconic actors to revered musicians. Each loss not only marks the end of an era but also leaves a huge hole in the hearts of fans all over the world. As fans say their final goodbyes to these beloved figures, the impact of their contributions to the arts lingers, reminding everyone of the indelible mark they left on the cultural tapestry.

1. Rosalynn Carter

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Rosalynn Carter, the persistent former first lady and unwavering advocate for mental health, died at the age of 96, according to The Carter Center, reports USA Today. Their enduring partnership produced four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren during their 77-year marriage to the 39th president, Jimmy Carter. Jimmy Carter praised Rosalynn as his equal partner in a heartfelt statement, acknowledging her vital role in his accomplishments. Their enduring bond was defined by her wise counsel and unwavering support, leaving a legacy of love and dedication. Rosalynn's influence extends beyond politics, shaping a story of resilience, compassion, and advocacy.

2. Suzanne Shepherd

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Suzanne Shepherd, an acclaimed actress known for her maternal roles in films such as Goodfellas and The Sopranos, died at the age of 89. Her agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she died peacefully in her New York City home on Friday morning. Shepherd's varied career included appearances in Mystic Pizza, Uncle Buck, and Requiem for a Dream, as well as her portrayal of Mary DeAngelis in 20 episodes of The Sopranos and as Karen Hill's mother in Goodfellas. Shepherd's legacy spans decades of captivating performances, and he is remembered as "a force of nature" by Sopranos actor Ray Abruzzo.

3. D.J. Hayden

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Gilbert

Former NFL player D.J. Hayden, a first-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders, was tragically killed in a car accident in Houston. The athlete, 33, was one of six people killed in the early morning collision. Christian Herrera, 25, was driving a speeding Chrysler 300 when he ran a red light, striking the vehicle carrying Hayden and others, per NBC News. Hayden, two former University of Houston football players, Zachary McMillian, 32, and Izuchu Oragwu, 31, as well as the Acura's driver, Lauren Robinson, 32, were killed in the crash. The sports world mourns the untimely death of a talented and well-respected player.

4. Matthew Perry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

According to sources, Friends star Matthew Perry, 54, was discovered dead in his Los Angeles home's hot tub. Authorities arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. and discovered him unresponsive. While the exact cause is unknown, no drugs were discovered at the scene, reports LA Times. According to reports, prescription medications were recovered, prompting a toxicology investigation. According to Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams, no foul play was suspected. Warner Bros. Television Group and NBC expressed their condolences while remembering Perry's comedic genius and lasting legacy. The entertainment industry mourned the untimely death of the talented actor.

5. Matt Ulrich

Image Source: Photo by Getty Images

Matt Ulrich, a former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman and Super Bowl champion, died at the age of 41, according to team owner Jim Irsay. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Ulrich, a key member of the Colts' championship team in 2006, played two NFL seasons and contributed to Harvard's Football Players Health Study, which focuses on the health of former NFL players, per CBS News. Ulrich's legacy extends beyond the football field, as he was a co-founder of DexaFit LLC and a member of Profitable Ideas Exchange. His wife and four sons survive him, and his untimely death leaves a void in both the sports and business communities.

6. Irish Grinstead

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Irish Grinstead, best known for her role as a member of the R&B girl group 702 and the hit song Where My Girls At, died at the age of 43. Her sister and fellow group member, LeMisha Grinstead, confirmed the news on Instagram. While no cause of death was given, Irish had taken a medical leave of absence in December due to serious health issues, reports NBC News. Irish died on June 2, 1980, following the death of her identical twin sister Orish in 2008. The Grinstead sisters and Kameelah Williams formed the popular group 702, which was named after their Las Vegas area code.

7. Richard Roundtree

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Richard Roundtree, the iconic actor who redefined African-American masculinity as the titular character in Shaft, died at the age of 81. Patrick McMinn, Roundtree's manager, revealed that he died of pancreatic cancer, which he had been diagnosed with just two months before, per NY Times. The release of Shaft in 1971 was a watershed moment in cinema, establishing Roundtree as one of the first Black action heroes. His portrayal of John Shaft, a confident private detective navigating New York's gritty streets, left an indelible mark. Roundtree's contribution to a transformative era in film that celebrated diversity and individuality extends beyond the silver screen.

8. Tasha Butts

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sara D. Davis

Tasha Butts, the head coach of the Georgetown women's basketball team, died at the age of 41 after battling advanced-stage breast cancer since her diagnosis in 2021. Butts, who recently retired from coaching, inspired the Tasha Tough campaign, which raises awareness and funds for women who cannot afford cancer treatment, per NBC News. Her influence transcended the court, exemplifying resilience and determination. Butts was a winner on and off the court, according to Georgetown Athletic Director Lee Reed. President John J. DeGioia emphasized her extraordinary character and the community's profound loss. Tasha Butts leaves a legacy of strength and inspiration.

9. Burt Young

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Morgan

Burt Young, the acclaimed character actor best known for his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Rocky Balboa's loyal friend Paulie in the iconic Rocky film series, died at the age of 83. On October 8, his daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, confirmed his death in Los Angeles but did not reveal the cause, reports The Guardian. Young's career spanned television and film, and he was frequently cast in tough-guy and Italian-American roles. Forever etched in cinematic history for his role as the alcoholic butcher and confidant to Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa in the 1976 film Rocky, he contributed to the character's depth. Burt Young leaves a legacy of memorable performances behind him.

10. Michael Gambon

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Davidson

Michael Gambon, best known for his portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, died at the age of 82. His publicist confirmed his death and stated that pneumonia was the cause. Gambon, who took over the iconic role after Richard Harris died, gave Dumbledore a unique interpretation. Gambon, who was born in Ireland, began his career on stage, where he won three Olivier Awards, per NPR. He was knighted in 1998 and rose to prominence with his BAFTA-winning performance in The Singing Detective. Despite his success, Gambon, who is known for his versatility, admitted openly that he took on the role of Harry Potter for financial reasons.

