Adam Sandler, well-known for his comedic genius and beloved characters on the big screen, recently shared an honest glimpse into his interactions with fellow Hollywood star Taylor Swift.

Despite his stature as a beloved actor, Sandler admitted to feeling a bit starstruck around Swift, particularly due to the admiration his children hold for the pop icon per US Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

During a conversation with Conan O'Brien, Sandler recounted feeling nervous around Swift, expressing his desire not to disappoint his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, who are avid fans of the singer. "Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get a little jumpy," Sandler confessed. "I don't want to blow it for my kids — I talk a little too loud. I don't act as cool as I can."

O'Brien echoed Sandler's sentiments, acknowledging Swift's unparalleled status in the music industry. "She's this whole other level," O'Brien remarked. In October, he and his daughter Sunny delighted audiences with a cover of Swift's Lover during one of his tour performances. Furthermore, Sandler's steadfast backing for the artist was evident when he graced the red carpet premiere of Swift's Eras Tour movie, reaffirming his unwavering support for her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

His family's deep affinity for Swift's music is well-documented. In 2019, Sadie and Sunny displayed their musical prowess by delivering their rendition of Swift's Lover at a charity event. The father-daughter duo revisited the cover in 2023 during one of Sandler's tour stops, further solidifying their status as dedicated Swifties.

Recently concluding her Australian concerts, she is gearing up for the Southeast Asian leg, with Singapore as her next destination. Scheduled to perform at the National Stadium over two weekends starting on March 2, Swift is poised to dazzle fans with renditions of her chart-topping hits.

Adam Sandler admits Taylor Swift makes him nervous as he compares pop star to The Beatles https://t.co/41TvNAxUrg pic.twitter.com/vNXve2xHEN — New York Post (@nypost) February 29, 2024

During the recent People's Choice Awards ceremony, Sandler, the esteemed actor and comedian, humorously embraced his well-deserved honor as he received The People's Icon award. Amidst the laughter of the audience, Sandler playfully recounted a mix-up where he initially thought he had been named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, leading to some light-hearted criticism.

He shared the amusing anecdote of learning about his People's Choice Award win while casually driving and enjoying a snack of Frosted Flakes. In his characteristically quirky manner, Sandler expressed gratitude to everyone for acknowledging him with the title for the evening.

Adam Sandler compares Taylor Swift’s cultural impact to The Beatles pic.twitter.com/6681jC3rRR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 1, 2024

During his acceptance speech the actor said, "So I wrote a speech for that and I don’t have one prepared for the icon thing, but I’m going to do the speech I wrote. Hello, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Adam Sandler and I am the Sexiest Man Alive. Can I get a, 'Hell yeah'?"" Sandler expressed gratitude for being acknowledged as a "the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most talked about person in the bedroom."