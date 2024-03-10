Here's Looking Into Five Bizarre Rules Kim Kardashian has For All Her Visiting Guests

Five Strict Rules Kim Kardashian's Guests Follow

Kim Kardashian is known to create curiousity with everything she does. Be it her style statement or her inclination to build a unique interior. From grand celebrations to picturesque locations, Kardashian knows how to draw attention of her followers. During an interview with Vogue in 2022, Kardashian said, "Everything in my house is really minimal. I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that once I come home." Not many are aware that the SKIMS founder is also a strict rule setter. Every guest that visits the socialite has to abide by these five rules.

1. No Soiling of White Furniture

Not many know that Kardashian's four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are not allowed near the white furniture. Kardashian recently shared in a blog, "Our home decor taste tends to be minimal and modern but the kids' playroom is the one room in the house where I let them run wild. That's where all the markers, paints, and colors are ... By the time they're done there, they have no desire to take a pen to our white furniture, lol!" The reality star does not allow any of her guests to soil her white furniture.

2. No Snaps Inside Kardashian's Mansion

It wasn't known to many that Kardashian does not allow anybody to snap pictures of her home and upload them in the public domain. The extent is such that the crew of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was not allowed to shoot the interior of the future lawyer's home. Rapper Kanye West once broke the rule when he uploaded the images of their house on social media. "Ummm, babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media!" Kardashian tweeted at her then-husband. "Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?"

3. No Phones at the Dinner Table

Kardashian is known to be a social media personality. However, at home, there's one place where using phones is strictly prohibited. The beauty mogul does not allow anyone in her house to use phones when they are in the dining room and having their supper together. Speaking at BeautyCon in 2018, she said, "If you get a phone call ... and you guys are all eating dinner together, never get up and leave and take the call or take it at the table because you’re showing your kids that this phone call is more important than them. I remember growing up, [with] our home phone, I had rules." Adding further she said, "There were phone hours. And so there should be cell phone hours. You should never sleep by your phone."

4. Any Visiting Guest Has to Sign this NDA

However prudish it may sound, the Kardashians star mandatorily asks her visitors to sign up for a non-disclosure agreement whenever they visit her abode. "Kim’s not very popular with a lot of her kids’ friends’ moms, because she’s so paranoid about even having a basic conversation with them,” a source told Who Magazine. Reports also suggest that Kardashian does not have many visitors and it's only the close people.

5. Kardashian Doesn't Allow Expensive Jewelry Inside Her Home

Post the infamous theft that Kardashian suffered in Europe, the reality television star has rules that no expensive jewelry be allowed inside her home. The Paris burglary of $10 million worth of jewelry according to Vanity Fair impacted the American model so much that she framed this rule to avoid any such robbery in the future. "No expensive items ever come to my home. I have it all taken from security before I even enter my home. I can't sleep if I have jewelry in my safe, or money, or anything at my house. I just don't live my life like that," she revealed in 2021 during the Kardashians reunion.