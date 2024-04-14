Here’s Looking at the 'Word-War' Between Melania Trump and Stormy Daniels

Melania Trump and Stormy Daniels' Blame Game

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Phillip Faraone

Donald Trump finds himself stuck in legal turmoil as the hush-money criminal case, centering around adult film star Stormy Daniels, unfolds. This high-profile case has captivated public attention, leading to widespread speculation about how Melania Trump, the former First Lady, is handling the revelations regarding her husband's purported affair with Daniels. Despite Melania's silence on the matter following her husband's indictment last month, she has previously spoken on the subject, giving her perspective. Delving into Melania's past remarks offers insights into her handling of this delicate and challenging situation.

1. The Hush Money Case

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

The Hush Money case centers on allegations that Donald falsified business records to conceal a payment to adult film star Daniels before the 2016 election. This trial is unprecedented, as it will be the first time in history that a former President faces criminal prosecution in court. The proceedings could potentially sideline Donald from the campaign trail for over a month as he seeks a return to the White House, according to TIME Magazine. He has entered a plea of not guilty to the 34 felony counts and vehemently denies any involvement in an affair with Daniels.

2. Melania Said She Had ‘Much More Important Things to Do’

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

While Melania has remained silent on the alleged affair since her husband's indictment last month, she has previously addressed the matter. When reports surfaced in 2018 that Donald had paid off Daniels a month before the 2016 election, Melania responded by stating that she had more important things to focus on and that the allegations of her husband's infidelity were not a priority for her. According to Newsweek, she said, "It is not a concern and focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady and I have many more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip."

3. Melania Also Called Daniels a 'Porn Hooker'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tasos Katopodis

In 2020, Melania was caught on tape referring to Daniels as a "porn hooker," as revealed in recordings released by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of the ex-first lady, who later authored a book titled Melania & Me. Melania was telling Wolkoff, "If you Google, go Google and read it, Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, as she will be in one of the issues, September or October." When questioned about the identity of the "porn hooker," Melania responded with a simple, "Stormy."

4. Stormy Daniels' Response

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Farina

In addition, Daniels also commented on the audio recordings. She tweeted, "Hahaha! Although I wasn't paid for sex and therefore technically not a 'hooker' I'll take being that over what you are any day." In a subtweet, Daniels wrote "You sold your p** AND your soul...and I'm legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol." She also had another message for the former first lady, Melania. She told her, "Call me if you need me to testify in your divorce proceedings."

5. Donald's Take on the Case

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Megan Varner

In April 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed charges against Donald, accusing him of the crime. Despite the indictment, Donald has steadfastly maintained his innocence, as reported by Newsweek. He has consistently denied the accusations brought forth by Bragg and has stated that he is willing to testify in the trial. He said, "I would have no problem testifying. I didn't do anything wrong." In January last year, Donald said, "With respect to the “Stormy” nonsense, it is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago."