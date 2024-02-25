Here's Looking At The Top 10 Funniest Incidents From '1000-lb Sisters'

Unvarnished Humor of the 1000-lb Sisters

The stars of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy, and Amy Slaton, leave an effect on viewers as they share their weight reduction experiences on the program. They also reveal to the public how they have managed to find humor in the challenging circumstances that result from overcoming food addictions. The sisters have a great time and are very much in love, but the program shows how hard it may be for them to live together while attempting to change their habits. Compared to previous seasons, the fifth season of 1000-lb Sisters has a more serious vibe. Tammy's marital frustrations are compounded by the thick and gloomy cloud over Caleb Willingham's death. However to make the vibe a little bit more positive for the audience, here are a few of the hilarious moments from the show.

1. Fart Jokes

Amy often cracks jokes about her farting issue. Throughout the two seasons, she is often seen letting someone go while conducting interviews. Her gas condition usually causes her family to burst into giggles. Once in season 3, in a gut-busting scenario, Tammy was doomed from the moment she requested Amy not to fart. Amy requested Tammy to help her since she wanted her back massaged but was unable to get there on her own. Unfortunately, Amy had to bend down in front of Tammy to provide this help, which meant that Tammy's face was right in front of Amy's derrieré. Everything is well until they start making sexual innuendos, which makes Amy break wind in Tammy's face. This makes everyone laugh even more.

2. When The Sisters Visited The Pool

The Slaton sisters decided that going to a pool would be a good location to start their weight reduction quest after making several appointments. Many were taken aback when Tammy revealed in season 1 of 1000-Lb Sisters that she hadn't been to a pool in more than ten years. Considering that their bodies felt lighter in the water, they were glad to be in the pool. As a result of this happiness, followers began to adore the humor that resulted from them comparing themselves to different marine animals. Tammy called herself a sea turtle, while Amy splashed about and said she was a dolphin.

3. Slaton Sisters' Halloween Costume

In season two, they decided to visit the neighborhood costume shop with Amy's husband Michael, and Tammy's ex-boyfriend Jerry in search of fresh Halloween ensembles. Jerry's small shopping moment they occurred when the whole family was skeptical of him. They all hang around in the store, so there is a certain air of caution, but Amy and Tammy quickly dispel the uneasiness. The funniest part comes when Amy discovers that Tammy is far too little for the biggest size of a costume she loves. This prompts an entertaining guessing game about which body parts she could fit inside the 1X-sized outfit. Tammy finally decided that she could fit the outfit around one complete toe.

4. Amy's Bachelorette Celebration

In the first season, Amy's approval for weight reduction surgery coincided with her marriage to Michael Halterman. Amy's day was organized by Tammy, and their friend Angela also went along. When a stripper shows up to entertain the women, this bachelorette party reaches its peak. He looked like a tiny stripper, and he wanted to make them happy. Unfortunately, they said he needed to learn to dance since his motions were not very good. While doing so, he was carefully stuffing dollar dollars inside his underpants. The whole situation is comical and unpleasant, and it's hard not to feel sorry for the uncoordinated stripper.

5. Ridiculing the High Society

For Mother's Day, Tammy and Amy decided to take their mother, Darlene Slaton, to high tea. The women start joking about it as soon as they walk inside the charming Miller House in Owensboro, Kentucky. Valerie Roberts, aka The Etiquette Lady, greets them and Amy makes her appear like Mary Poppins, which makes her chuckle. She also states that the three of them were going to "break" Valerie. Darlene told Valerie that she detested hot tea the moment she started demonstrating how to serve it, and Tammy and Amy concurred. The back and forth went on until she finally gave in and customized the lesson to fit their personalities, as Amy had advised.

6. Amy & Tammy test out Fitness Equipment

During the first episode of season 1, Amy decided to purchase some equipment to assist her and Tammy in exercising as part of their new, healthier lifestyle. She opens the toolbox she purchased, calls one of the items a pogo stick (which it wasn't), and then takes out a shake weight. Since its first appearance on TV and in shops, Shake Weights has been the subject of many jokes. That Tammy and Amy were able to add even more humor to the unusual exercise equipment makes perfect sense. Watching them sort through these many instruments and determine exactly what they are is entertaining.

7. Road Trip to Gatlinburg

In season three, Tammy rejects the family and refuses to go on the family vacation because she is disappointed that she hasn't lost enough weight to qualify for weight reduction surgery. Nevertheless, Amy planned a Wild West-themed picture session because she was desperate to get a family portrait with everyone in it. The gang cracked jokes about their different sizes and shapes right away, getting into the spirit of dress-up. After Tammy wrecked the whole atmosphere, the family needed this very lighthearted session.

8. Pedicure time

The confessional interview in season one, when Amy explains her decision to forgo socks, makes people giggle. Although it takes her a while to explain it, she is attempting to convey that wearing socks makes her feet feel constrictive. Notably, Tammy and Amy got into a heated argument about the pedicure problem. Not everything in the episode was lost, but the fight transformed this lighthearted scene into a somber one. One of Amy's most famous quotes from the show, "I pay my bills, my bills are paid," comes from this very dispute.

9. Tammy Slips and Falls

Tammy was overweight before the show started, making it impossible for her to fit into a standard car seat. She was forced to sit in the rear on the floor with all of their stuff as they traveled to Georgia for their consultation with Doctor Procter. But what occurs when Michael makes a sudden turn while they are driving is what makes the scene legendary. Along with some of the other stuff put in the vehicle, Tammy is forced ahead. The two make fun of Michael's awful driving in a confessional, and Tammy jokes that he's trying to kill her.

10. Meet with Dr. Proctor

Dr. Charles Procter Jr., the physician has gained a lot of notoriety on TLC. With his extensive background, Dr. Procter has emerged as one of the leading experts in bariatric surgery. When Tammy and Amy first meet Dr. Proctor in the first episode, they say another famous statement. Tammy gets excited when Amy says that she's afraid she could end up looking like her. When her sister remarks, "You ain't no prize," she responds angrily. In 2018, Dr. Procter Jr. made his television debut on Family By the Ton on TLC. He transitioned to 1000-Lb Sisters, where he focused on Tammy and Amy Slaton's weight reduction quest, after gradually establishing himself in the real world.