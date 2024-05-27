Here’s Literally Why Jennifer Lopez Only Wanted to Hear Ben Affleck’s Voice on the ‘Atlas’ Set

Jennifer Lopez's co-star in the upcoming Netflix film Atlas, claims that Ben Affleck helped her with a few sequences. Sterling K. Brown, who stars alongside Lopez, discussed the nature of their on-set interactions in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He shared that Affleck's profound compassion helped JLo perfect her role during the movie shoot.

Brown revealed, "Every once in a while, Ben would read the lines to Smith. And I think the newlyweds, still very much in love, I think she just wanted to hear his voice. And then sometimes the reactions you'd get from her were because she was hearing her husband's voice." Lopez portrays the character Atlas Shepherd, a data analyst whose skepticism of AI is challenged during an endeavor to apprehend an infamous robot. Gregory James Cohan voices the AI, Smith. Tudum reports that Cohan also features as the voice of an ICN soldier and as the pilot of Colonel Banks’ ship.

According to director Brad Peyton, "The heart of Atlas is really about trust and how difficult it is to trust people," so it's not surprising that Lopez wanted to learn her lines with a familiar voice. He added, "Atlas is told through the lens of a woman who’s learning to trust after undergoing a trauma that’s upended her life. It’s a reminder of how we have to have deep, meaningful relationships in our lives, in one way, shape, or form. You can’t do everything by yourself. You have to choose to trust people at a certain point and let them in."

Lopez and Affleck have dominated Tinseltown gossip columns since they revived their relationship and tied the knot in 2022. Rumors of marital between the pair have circulated as fans dissect their every step. Sources informed In Touch that the duo's marriage isn't what it seems to be, and the newlyweds were planning to break up. Reports that Affleck and Lopez were living apart, also made the rounds. One source recently informed ET, "Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down." In the light of the same, J Lo showed up alone for the premiere of her movie at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

In response to these reports, a journalist asked Lopez about the divorce rumors when she was in Mexico City for a panel discussion for her new movie, alongside Simu Liu and director Peyton. According to TMZ, Lopez kept her composure and remarked, "You know better than that." Leaning forward, Liu added, "Don't come in here with that energy, please."