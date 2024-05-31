Here's How Trump's Lead Attorney Reacted to the 'Guilty Verdict': "We Couldn't Get a Fair Trial"

Former President Donald Trump's lead attorney Todd Blanche believes the Republican leader didn’t get a "fair trial." Blanche said on Fox News while appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime that the trial played out "exactly as we expected." "Did your client get a fair trial?" Watters asked. "I mean, no, I don't think so. We've been saying for over a year that we couldn't get a fair trial in Manhattan. We couldn't get a fair trial with the judge," the attorney responded. As a result of his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying company documents, Trump became the first former president to face criminal charges. A sentencing hearing for the former president is scheduled for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"Our system of justice requires not only that a judge that is actually biased recuse himself, but that a judge that even has the appearance of bias to recuse himself, and our papers are public. We've felt very strongly that there was an actual bias this judge had. Even if not an actual bias, that there was certainly a perception of bias," Blanche added. The lawyer went on to say that he thinks Trump's constitutional rights were infringed "in many ways," mainly because of the gag order imposed on his client.

MY CIVIL RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TOTALLY VIOLATED WITH THIS HIGHLY POLITICAL, UNCONSTITUTIONAL, AND ELECTION INTERFERING WITCH HUNT. OUR FAILING NATION IS BEING LAUGHED AT ALL OVER THE WORLD!



As per The Daily Mail, the defense lawyer commended Trump for playing a significant part in the jury selection process. "I’m not being disparaging to the jurors, man. They were great. They showed up on time every day. They were committed, they paid attention." But Blanche never once thought that Trump would be sitting on a fair jury in his hometown. "Most of the folks, an overwhelming number of folks had a very strong opinion of President Trump and it wasn’t positive."

"This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," Trump said in front of the press after his 'guilty' verdict was served. He added that the "real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people." He added, "Everyone knows what happened here...this is a Soros-backed DA. We didn't do a thing wrong. I'm a very innocent man. That's okay, I'm fighting for our country, I'm fighting for our Constitution. This was done by the Biden administration to hurt a political opponent." After Trump became the first sitting or former president of the United States to be found guilty of a felony, Blanche told CNN on Thursday night that the defense team was "prepared for a conviction" and that they would "vigorously fight" the motions, which were due in the coming weeks.

"If that is not successful, then as soon as we can appeal we will," he said while appearing on CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins. "And the process in New York is there's a sentencing, and then we appeal from there."