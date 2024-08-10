Here's How Travis Kelce's Dad Reacted to Kanye's New Song About Taylor Swift and His Son

In his latest single Lifestyle (demo), Kanye West name-dropped not just Taylor Swift but also her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, rekindling their rivalry. Rapper Lil Wayne and Ty Dolla $ign are also featured on the song, which is from their most recent album Vultures 2. Wayne raps in the popular song at one point: “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.” As per The Independent, Swift and Kelce refrained from giving any reaction to the Donda rapper's diss lyrics, however, Ed, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end player's father had a scathing remark for Ye. Ed posted a link to a Daily Mail article titled: 'Kanye West mentions Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in Vultures 2 track', on his Facebook page with the caption: “Mental illness on full display.”

In 2019, West openly discussed his bipolar diagnosis while appearing on David Letterman's Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. “What I want to say about the bipolar thing is because it has the word ‘bi’ in it, it has the idea of, like, split personality. Well, that works for me because I’m a Gemini, but when you ramp up, it expresses your personality more,” he said. “You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things," he explained.

The Bound 2 rapper further shared about his diagnosis saying, “Everyone wants to kill you”, he added: “You pretty much don’t trust anyone”. “They have this moment where they put you – they handcuff you, they drug you, they put you on the bed, and they separate you from everyone you know,” he said. West discussed the psychological effects of not taking medicine as prescribed for mental health issues. “If you don’t take medication every day to keep you at a certain state, you have a potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you can even end up in a hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ed gushed over Swift's 'no diva' attitude in his first interview with People after his son went public about his romance with the Lover hitmaker. “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed shared. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

He added, “And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

Ed also confessed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he had been learning more about Swift on YouTube and has become enthralled with several aspects of the Blank Space singer. He also stated that, in reviewing his past with Swift, he had even bought her re-recorded CDs after first purchasing her old catalogs and being unaware of the Scooter Braun scandal.

"She's very down to earth, very genuine. She doesn't put on airs or anything like that... The 'girl next door' is an overused term, but she really is," he concluded while praising the Bad Blood singer.