Here's How Travis Kelce Tackled the Taylor Swift Proposal Rumors Ahead of Super Bowl

Although Travis Kelce admitted he's "focused on the ring," it's not what is on everyone's mind. The Kansas City Chief's tight end recently addressed the much-anticipated news of the NFL star proposing to his ladylove, Taylor Swift. Rumors are rife that he'd be popping the big question during the 2024 Super Bowl. Here's what he said.

Putting all the speculations to rest, Kelce tackled the proposal question head-on during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, February 5, 2024. The reporter asked, "How's your Spanish?" He responded, "Terrible, absolutely atrocious." The journalist went on to ask the most awaited question in the fans' minds, per The Sun.

"Is there going to be another ring for you besides the Super Bowl ring if you win on Sunday?" Kelce responded immediately, "I'm focused on getting this [SuperBowl] ring. That's all my mind's focused on right now," with a pleasant smile, clarifying the couple is in no hurry to seal the deal.

The couple rose to fame after Kelce said he'd wanted to gift Swift her famous friendship bracelet during her successful Eras Tour. The sparks flew, and following his admission, the Chief's tight end invited the Lover singer for his match at Kansas City. And the singer showed up to cheer him on.

Although the relationship rumors began in July 2023, it was in September 2023 that he said, "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead; you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.' We'll see what happens in the near future."

Since then, the two are going strong. During the same conference, Kelce gushed over his "unbelievable" girlfriend Swift's Grammy's victory. "She's re-writing the history books herself, and I told her I'd have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too," praised the NFL star.

Recently, a close source told Entertainment Tonight, "Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever. This is just the beginning for them as a couple, and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to."

It continued, "They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving, and forthright with each other across the board. They both continually encourage one another to be the best that they can be."

A second source echoed, "Travis is in love with Taylor, and he's never been happier. Taylor's feelings are mutual, and she is so happy and feels comfortable with Travis. She loves that she can be open with their relationship, live her life, and enjoy this special time together."

Swift celebrated her win at the Grammy, announcing her upcoming album to be out in April. Meanwhile, Kelce set the record straight, "Everybody in this building knows my intentions. Football is my main focus right now. There's a lot of people counting on me in this building, in the city, and this organization. So, this is my number one focus."