Here’s How Tom Cruise Reacted to Internet’s Love for His Running Scenes

A supercut of Tom Cruise's many running sequences from the Mission: Impossible films to date was published by Paramount Pictures last year in the lead-up to the release of the seventh installment in the series.

Impressive chase sequences abound in the little under 10-minute movie, which showed Cruise racing up a building's side, avoiding missiles from a helicopter among car explosions, charging across an airstrip, and finally hopping onto the wing of a military jet. That's how much fans adore Cruise during his chase scenes.

As reported by The Republic World, Cruise was questioned last year during the Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One promotion whether he was aware of the internet's infatuation with his running scenes in the film. "No," he responded, then went on to say, "That's nice, that's very nice." In response to a question about the parts of the movie he appreciated, he said, "There are so many. It is very fun to make. I love going to so many different locations. I love the cast and every aspect of it. Coming up with the stories. And nights like these where we show up with the audiences."

1st part of #MissonImpossibleDeadReckoning was really good. All that runnin @TomCruise did made me tired just watching it. 😆 And that train scene, was more intense than that famous jump we all knew about. Tom always delivers! @ParamountPics @Skydance pic.twitter.com/9nc3y8TrDr — dredriven83 (@dredriven83) July 15, 2023

After Paramount Pictures published the remarkable video, all of his fans commented right away. One fan wrote under the video, "All his running scenes are iconic but that Mission Impossible 3 climax running scene is so well-shot, it gives a brilliant sense of speed, panic & urgency and no others of his running scene has been able to pull that off!"

Another one added, "These are some of THE BEST ICONIC RUNNING SCENES in Cinematic History. Tom's dedication to his craft will inspire generations to come. Another one of his fans wrote, "I'm exhausted just watching this. What's incredible is how Tom seems to never age a day throughout the entire multi-film multi-year saga. I want to get the kool-aid Tom's on."

I’m definitely seeing #MissionImpossible7 Tom cruise till this day still does his own stunts and that alone will have me buy a ticket… the behind the scenes be crazy! Bro been runnin since I was a kid 🤣 — M E G H A N 𓂀 (@_MissDukes) July 12, 2023

Additionally, the legendary Hollywood figure frequently ensures that the whole cast practices with him before the start of the film, acting both as a producer and the main actor in his productions.

Before beginning shooting Tom Gun: Maverick, Cruise and co-stars Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and Greg Tarzan Davis put themselves through a demanding months-long training. In a behind-the-scenes video for the sequel to the 1986 smash hit, Cruise described the 'grueling' months-long training session he had the rest of the actors undergo to be ready for the movie.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

He said in the clip, "I wasn’t ready to make a sequel until we had a special story, worthy of a sequel, and until technology evolved so we could delve deeper into the experience of a fighter pilot. We worked with the Navy and the Top Gun school to formulate how to shoot it practically. Because if we’re going to do it, we’re going to fly in the F-18s." This rigorous program comprised 'all-encompassing aviation training' as well as an underwater course.

Additionally, the actors had to learn how to direct themselves while in the air and run their own cameras. To "really teach them cinematography and lighting so that they understood what's going to look good on camera," Cruise said he seized the chance.